SHANDONG, CHINA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Science and Technology has launched a series of videos which uses 3D modeling, AI animation and virtual reality to explain deep-ocean engineering to general audiences; also as the part of the city's dedication to become China's first "City of Ocean Science Popularization". The series, called“Deep Blue Vision”, is described as the country's first new-media science project which built around the "visual decoding" of marine technology.

The city has the resources to draw on. Qingdao placed 15 out of 60 ocean cities in worldwide and placed 16th in“Science and Technology innovation in the Global Ocean Cities of Competitiveness Index Report (2026)”, gaining 1st and 2nd places compare with previous years. The output of marine-related research papers earn the largest quantity in the world, the project itself means to serve the city's "4+4+2" modern marine industrial system.

“The Deep Blue Vision” avoid the traditional lecture style. It makes 3D models take apart every strut of major national equipment. Allowing AI animation reconstructs singular moments in evolution that unfolded over hundreds of millions of years; and Virtual reality taking audiences into 10,000-meter trenches. The density of mechanisms become cinematic imagery, and abstract principles reach the screen in a form an deep in touch which viewer can see and feel.

The first episode examines the“Deep Sea Warrior”, a submersible machinary which built and established by China itself goes under 4,500 meters (nearly 15,000 feet), and takes apart layer by layer by using the 20-metric-ton weight.

On Oct 3rd, 2017, the Deep Sea Warrior finished 28 operations, stepping down from 50 meters of water surface to 4,500 meters of deep ocean, after 50 days of ocean trial, it returned to the port of Sanya, Hainan.

This red-and-white giant craft is 9.3 meters (30 feet) long, 3 meters (10 feet) wide and 4 meters (13 feet) tall, about the size of a city bus. Weight about 20 tons. Floodlights on the bow and a pair of black robotic arms give the friendly looks. However, do not get tricked by it looks, there are full of high technique on it.

The hatch is used in titanium on a sphere which is 7 feet (2.1 meters), can hold three humen being at a time. There is a gate on the top of the sphere, It also has five viewing spots: the major one, slightly below the center in the front, about 200 millimeters (8 inches), and both side carries 120-millimeter as well.

The shell will only keeps the texture from being crushed. What keeps the Deep Sea Warrior rise and sink is the material wrapped around which is called: Solid Buoyancy.

This particular material occupied 70% of the volume, the density is much lighter than water, it can hold through 4,500 meters of pressure without damage under ocean. It is the craft's life jacket in effect, and the core of the jacket is the glass microsphere, it is hollow and much thinner than a human hair, so thin and tough as steel. Tens of thousands of them, set in to a polymer matrix and form a solid shell and light weight as well.

Deep Sea Warrior has seven thrusters to set depth, heading directions and altitude; such a helicopter in the sky, even hove over rough seafloor terrain, that control is a safety margin. The two black arms are its hands, able to grasp samples and handle tools for delicate work from the bottom of the machine.

The 3D breakdown of the arm shows a "6+1" design, six joints plus a gripper are all made in sealed, pressure-resistant titanium alloy. It weighs 62 kilograms (137 pounds) and lifts up to 455 kilograms (about 1,000 pounds). The motion system is drive by independent servo cylinders and hydraulic motors, with no exposed hydraulic lines. The developed in-house yields millimeter-scale precisely. The full sealed technique hold high pressure and corrosive seawater without leaking. Master and Assistant controls commands and feedback in millseconds; sync with the machinary control. A lighting and camera package built for the situation full darkness and captures high-definition video and tracks conditions in real time.

Currently, the craft is in routine service. The control arm, weight 65 kilograms of gripping force, now covers work from deep-ocean archaeology to survey and biological sampling.

Core materials, propulsion and controls are all represents the stamp of Chinese research and development. By the end of 2025, the Deep Sea Warrior had made 884 operations and carried 401 humen being from 94 institutions to the deep down ocean. Each safty operation under the 10-000 meter ocean is being collected experience and trained by the crews for the following operator“Fen Dou Zhe”.

Jiao Long, Deep Sea Warrior and Fen Dou Zhe are all in position. In the field of Deep-Ocean exploration, China is moving from participant to leader position, and an old legacy about catching giant turtles from the five oceans is achieved. These three crafts are carrying deep-ocean work into a new phase globally. The chapter of The Deep Sea Warrior's means capability is not accumulated numbers, It holds the lifetime by itself.

Mary Song

Deep Blue Vision Production Team

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Qingdao launches the 3D Deep-Ocean series in bid to become the 'City of Marine Science' News Provided By Nux News wire November 20, 2026, 13:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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