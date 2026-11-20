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Brown & Crouppen Secures Nearly $300,000 for Mother and Daughter After Crash

20.11.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST

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ST. LOUIS, MO - November 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Medical records did not connect the 94-year-old's aneurysm leak to the collision, so the firm built the connection from medical research and the insurer tendered limits without negotiation. Brown & Crouppen has secured nearly $300,000 in remaining policy limits for a mother and daughter who were rear-ended in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in August 2026. The 57-year-old daughter suffered soft-tissue injuries and made a full recovery after completing physical therapy. Her paid medical bills totaled approximately $2,300, and she received $30,000 from the settlement. Her 94-year-old mother had a more complicated recovery. She had previously undergone surgical repair of an abdominal aortic aneurysm. After the collision she began experiencing severe abdominal pain, and a CT scan showed the aneurysm had grown significantly, indicating a leak that required a second surgical repair. What Happens When Medical Records Do Not Connect an Injury to the Crash In this case they did not. The records neither documented the mother's pain nor tied the leak to the collision. Amanda Sher asked medical paralegal Andrea Dinga to compile medical research supporting that connection, for the demand letter and for any negotiation that followed. The research was strong enough that the insurer tendered a policy-limits offer with no negotiation required. The mother's paid medical bills totaled approximately $22,000, and she received more than $260,000, more than 11 times her paid bills. She made a full recovery from the second surgery. “The records did not tell the whole story,” said Amanda Sher, personal injury attorney at Brown & Crouppen.“A chart documents treatment, not cause. We put in the work to find the medical research that explained the connection, so the insurer saw the full picture before deciding what this case was worth.” The case resolved without litigation. The settlement adds to the more than $2 billion Brown & Crouppen has recovered for clients. Past results afford no guarantee of future results. Every case is different and must be judged on its own merits. About Brown & Crouppen Brown & Crouppen is a personal injury law firm founded in St. Louis in 1979 by Ron Brown and Terry Crouppen. Following Ron Brown's passing in 2022, the firm continues to carry forward the commitment to advocacy and client service established by its founders. Today, Brown & Crouppen's 40 attorneys and 220 legal professionals serve injured individuals and families across Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois from nine offices, handling cases involving motor vehicle collisions, workplace injuries, slip and fall claims, premises liability, nursing home neglect, and wrongful death. Beyond its legal work, Brown & Crouppen actively supports organizations focused on housing, food security, youth services, and access to justice throughout the communities it serves. For more information, visit Brown & Crouppen

Media contact: Carrie Nielsen

13144386903

News Source: Search Atlas

20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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