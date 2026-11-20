45Drives / Key word(s): Manufacturing

45Drives Announces $10,000 Sponsorship of 32nd Annual Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington

20.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Support Builds on the Company's Longstanding Commitment to Filmmakers, Previous Technology Donation to Cucalorus, and Ongoing Partnership With Jengo's Playhouse WILMINGTON, NC - November 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - 45Drives, the leader in big, strong, fast open-source data storage and compute infrastructure, today announced its $10,000 sponsorship of the 32nd annual Cucalorus Film Festiva, taking place November 19–22 in Wilmington, North Carolina. The sponsorship builds on the company's longstanding support for independent filmmaking, creative professionals, and Wilmington's storied and growing film and digital media community. Founded in 1994 by the underground filmmaking collective Twinkle Doon, Cucalorus began with 16 local films screened at a waterfront restaurant in Wilmington. It has since grown into an internationally recognized celebration of independent cinema, repeatedly earning recognition from MovieMaker magazine as one of the world's coolest film festivals and one of its 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee. 45Drives has an established relationship with the Cucalorus Film Foundation, including a previous donation of an HL15 storage server. The company also regularly hosts programming at Jengo's Playhouse, the foundation's community cinema, including events associated with its annual Creator Summit, which brings filmmakers, content creators, technology leaders, and industry professionals together in Wilmington. The sponsorship also reflects 45Drives' broader role in the film and video industry. Its open-source storage solutions support production studios, post-production teams, independent filmmakers, and major film festivals worldwide. Among them is the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which uses four 45Drives Storinator servers to manage and distribute digital cinema content across its screening venues. "Cucalorus is a big part of what makes Wilmington such a special place for filmmakers and film lovers, and we're proud to support it," said Dr. Doug Milburn, President of 45Drives. "We work with everyone from independent creators to postproduction houses and editing shops, to major international film festivals and large scale media companies, so we understand the technology and resources it takes to bring great work to the screen. We've built a strong relationship with Cucalorus and Jengo's over the years, and this is another great way for us to invest in the creative community here at home." The 2026 Cucalorus Film Festival features four days of independent film screenings, live performances, and creative events at venues throughout Wilmington, including Jengo's Playhouse and historic Thalian Hall. For festival programming, tickets, and additional information, visit cucalorus. About 45Drives 45Drives, a member of The Protocase Companies, develops high-performance, open-source data storage infrastructure for businesses, institutions, and creative professionals worldwide. Its solutions support demanding workloads across film and video production, media and entertainment, enterprise IT, and AI, giving organizations greater control over their data without proprietary vendor lock-in. Learn more at 45drive. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

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News Source: 45Drives

20.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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