MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), taking exception to Rahul Gandhi's portrayal of India as a“side player” in geopolitics during a recent interaction in the United States, demanded an apology from the Leader of Opposition (LoP). The party accused him of 'belittling and deriding' the country's towering stature and questioned the Congress MP's affinity for Pakistan.

Speaking at the University of Chicago in the US, Rahul Gandhi had said India had traditionally maintained an independent approach to international relations; however, it was now being increasingly left out of important geopolitical conversations, suggesting that it was no longer as relevant as earlier and was now being reduced to a "side player".

The BJP has posed three direct questions to Rahul and the Congress party over 'irresponsible' remarks and asked him whether he was standing with“anti-India forces” and whether they ever acknowledge India's true economic standing.

“While you remain occupied with meeting anti-India forces during your foreign visits and pursuing an anti-India agenda. Will you change your stance? Will you acknowledge India's economic progress and its true economic standing?” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari asked.

Claiming that there was striking similarity between Congress thinking and Pakistan's approach, the BJP accused it of keeping the country's economy on the back burner, only to be counted among the Fragile Five economies.

Addressing a press conference at the party HQs, Bhandari claimed that the Congress MP was portraying the country in poor light on foreign soil and cited a promising outlook from global rating agencies to demolish his charges.

Citing reports from various global rating agencies, Bhandari stated that the IMF has described India as the world's fastest-growing economy, the World Bank considers India a shining hope for growth, while Goldman Sachs projects that India will surpass China by 2027.

“Globally, there is now a consensus that India is a safe, stable and economically prosperous country,” he added while slamming the LoP for considering Pakistan his 'role model'.

To further show mirror to Rahul and Congress top brass, BJP spokesperson went on to dig out statements of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and his 'endorsement' of the idea of Viksit Bharat 2047.

“Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has categorically stated that India will become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat. This makes it clear that even Congress leaders acknowledge that there is no economic crisis in India; rather, the country is rapidly progressing towards becoming a developed nation by 2047,” Bhandari noted while claiming that the LoP and Congress stand exposed with their“anti-national, anti-Indian democracy and anti-Indian economy agenda” comes to the fore.

Mocking Rahul and Congress' 'fondness' for Pakistan, he said that the latter was unable to see the truth owing to his multiple meetings with forces and individuals abroad, seeking to portray Pakistan better than India.

“When PM Modi speaks about Viksit Bharat and emphasises the need to work towards advancing the Indian economy at FICCI events, no global institution disputes the fact that India is among the world's fastest-growing economies and is emerging as a shining economic hub,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Sharing three pieces of advice to Rahul, he also suggested that they should give up vote-bank politics, stop portraying the Indian economy as being in crisis, abandon their hatred towards India and Indian democracy, and give up their affinity for Pakistan.