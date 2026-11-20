MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, Govind Singh Dotasra, visited the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu district on Friday following the Congress party's strong performance in the Panchayati Raj elections.

Govind Singh Dotasra offered prayers at the Salasar Balaji temple and sought blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the state.

The visit came amid celebrations within the Congress camp after the party secured an absolute majority in all three Panchayat Samitis falling under Dotasara's Laxmangarh Assembly constituency.

Congress emerged victorious in Laxmangarh, Nechhwa and Balara Panchayat Samitis, strengthening the party's position in the region.

Upon reaching Salasar Balaji Dham, Dotasra was welcomed by temple priests and local Congress workers who had been waiting for him with much enthusiasm. He offered prayers and expressed gratitude for the public support, attributing the party's electoral success to the hard work of grassroots workers and the trust of voters in the state.

The election results have reinforced Dotasra's political position in his home constituency, where the Congress party managed to secure a majority across all three Panchayat Samitis. The results have triggered celebrations among local party leaders and workers, with the Congress now positioned to form the governing boards in all three bodies.

A large number of supporters and party functionaries gathered during Dotasra's visit to congratulate him on the party's performance.

Addressing the occasion, Dotasara said the victory belonged not to any individual but to every Congress worker who had worked tirelessly at the grassroots level.

He also thanked the people for placing their trust in the party. He expressed confidence that the newly-elected representatives would work towards accelerating rural development and fulfilling the expectations of the people.

The Congress leadership sees the results as an encouraging development ahead of future political contests in Rajasthan. The party's performance in Dotasra's constituency has also boosted the morale of its local organisation.