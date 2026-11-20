MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 20 (IANS) A massive surge of faith unfolded in the holy city of Ayodhya on Friday, as hordes of devotees thronged the holy city to perform the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' (15-kilometre yatra).

According to official estimates by the district administration, more than 50 lakh devotees participated in the religious event, observed on the occasion of Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. The pilgrims were seen completing the 15-kilometre circuit while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

The Panchkosi Parikrama begins from areas around Naya Ghat and Ram Ki Paidi along the Saryu River and passes through several prominent temples, kunds and ghats in Ayodhya.

The devotees began 'Panchkosi Parikrama' by taking a holy dip in the Saryu River and then undertaking the traditional circumambulation of the holy city. After completing the parikrama, pilgrims headed to various temples to pay obeisance to the deity.

The revamped route of the 'Parikrama' was another highlight of the religious event. Earlier, the Parikrama route passed through narrow lanes, but under the Yogi Adityanath-led government, a dedicated four-lane road was opened for the devotees, allowing them to proceed with ease and without any hassles.

Long queues of devotees had started forming as early as this morning. Voluntary organisations and various groups set up service camps along the route, offering water, prasad, medical assistance, and resting facilities to the pilgrims.

The district administration made robust arrangements, including medical camps, ambulances, drinking water, toilet facilities, and traffic management for the devotees.

Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Maniramdas Chhavani, along with several other saints and mahants, were also seen serving the devotees.

Many residents and devotees expressed joy over the refurbished Parikrama route.

Ram Prasad Mishra, a resident, said, "I have been performing Panchkosi Parikrama for many years. Previously, the narrow lanes used to be extremely crowded and inconvenient. Now, seeing the four-lane road and the arrangements for drinking water and prasad, I am truly delighted. Performing this parikrama after darshan of Ram Lalla feels spiritually rewarding."

Sunita Devi, who arrived from Basti with her family, remarked, "There are service camps set up all along the route, with facilities for drinking water and medical care. The police are also providing great support. The darshan at Hanumangarhi and the Ram Mandir was a wonderful experience."