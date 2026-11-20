MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Delhi Metro has issued revised timings, coming into effect from Saturday, for the operational section of the Magenta Line between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park due to system integration work, an official said.

“The first passenger train service will commence at 7 a.m. instead of the present schedule of 6 a.m. The last passenger train service will commence at 10 p.m. instead of the present schedule of 11 p.m.”, said an official statement.

“This change in operating hours will help the necessary system integration activities to be carried out safely and efficiently. The regular schedule of services will be resumed once the integration work is complete, which is likely to take around a month,” said the statement.

The DMRC advises all commuters using this section to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly. Information regarding the revised train timings will also be displayed at stations and disseminated through DMRC's official communication channels, it said.

The Delhi Metro will be undertaking the system integration works for the upcoming section of Krishna Park Extension to Deepali Chowk on Magenta Line from Saturday, it said.

Earlier, the Delhi Metro made special arrangements for devotees during Chhath Puja and started services from 4.30 a.m. instead of the usual 6 a.m. from all terminal stations on November 16, an official said.

Metro services operated at a 15-minute frequency on all lines until the commencement of regular revenue services, as per the scheduled timetable for the day, he said in a statement.

Last month, to facilitate the movement of spectators attending the "Aura India Tour 2026" concert by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, the Delhi Metro extended train services till midnight, the official said.

The Delhi Metro made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours, on all Metro Lines - except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, said the official.

The DMRC extended Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 12 midnight on the day of the concert, which attracted over 70,000 spectators, said the statement.