MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's criticism of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), describing it as a "biased organisation with a blatantly political agenda."

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a "prejudiced" organisation should not be taken seriously at all.

When asked whether India plans to raise USCIRF's issue with the US government after it recently accused the Indian government of targeting minority citizens by removing them from electoral rolls, Jaiswal responded, "On USCIRF, I want to repeat what I have said earlier that we see it as a biased organisation with a blatantly political agenda, and I don't think an organisation which is so prejudiced needs to be taken seriously."

On November 10, India slammed the USCIRF as a“biased and ill-informed organisation" with a "blatantly political agenda”, saying it has consistently kept silent on attacks on religious places and hate crimes targeting the Indian community in the US.

“The USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom) is a biased and ill-informed organisation with a blatantly political agenda,” MEA spokesperson said during a media briefing in New Delhi.

He pointed to the commission's silence on attacks targeting the Indian community in the United States.

“It is particularly telling, and you must note that the USCIRF and its commissioners have consistently kept silent on attacks on religious places in the United States, as well as on hate crimes and racial abuse that are targeted at the Indian community in the United States. Prejudiced entities like the USCIRF can hardly be taken seriously,” Jaiswal said.

Last month, an alleged plot to attack a Hindu temple in the US state of Illinois was foiled. Prosecutors alleged that Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, a self-identified neo-Nazi, tried to shoot a man outside the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora on October 11, the first day of Navaratri, but his rifle jammed, and that he wrote an eight-page white supremacist manifesto describing violence against people of Indian descent at a Hindu house of worship.

As many as 105 US lawmakers had urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the alleged attempt to carry out a mass shooting at the temple as a possible federal hate crime, warning of growing threats against Indian-Americans and other South Asian communities.