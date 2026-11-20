MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday permitted, as a one-time measure, the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the 'deepathoon' (lamp pillar) atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district on November 24, while staying certain findings of the Madras High Court until further orders.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi clarified that the interim permission should not be construed as an endorsement of the claimed custom of lighting the ceremonial lamp at the disputed location or as recognition of any enforceable religious right.

The apex court directed that only authorised representatives of the Devasthanam (temple administration), along with designated government officials, would be permitted to access the spot for performing the ritual. The general public would not be allowed to visit the Deepathoon during the ceremony.

The Justice Kumar-led Bench further prohibited any procession, public congregation, slogan-raising or demonstration at the site and directed the authorities to put in place adequate security arrangements.

It also permitted the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), if considered necessary. Under the arrangement, the Madurai District Collector will coordinate with the temple's executive officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Police Commissioner to determine the size and composition of the team authorised to light the lamp and oversee the arrangements.

The Supreme Court directed that the team would leave the location immediately after the ceremony and carry back all materials used for the ritual. No excavation, construction or alteration of any existing structure would be permitted.

It also made clear that customary worship at the established religious sites, as well as access to the nearby dargah and mosque, would continue without obstruction.

Stressing the limited nature of its intervention, the apex court said the permission did not proceed on any finding that the stone pillar was historically a place of customary religious observance.

Nor would the interim arrangement determine whether lighting the lamp at the disputed location constituted an essential religious practice or whether any individual, institution or religious denomination possessed an enforceable right in this regard, it added.

The Justice Kumar-led Bench said the proximity of the November 24 festival and the peculiar nature of the occasion weighed with it in granting the limited relief, observing that an opportunity to perform the festival on the scheduled date, if denied, could not be restored through a subsequent judicial decision.

At the same time, the Supreme Court acknowledged that once the ceremony was performed, it could not be undone, and therefore stressed that the interim arrangement had to remain narrowly confined and subject to stringent safeguards.

Until further orders, the top court stayed the findings recorded in paragraphs 1 to 140 of the Madras High Court judgment, insofar as they were under challenge in the present proceedings.

The Supreme Court also clarified that its interim order should not be treated as approval of the reasoning adopted by the High Court.

The dispute relates to the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar, known as the 'deepa thoon', located near a dargah atop the historic Thiruparankundram hill, a site that houses the famed Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple as well as a dargah near its summit