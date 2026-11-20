MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 20 (IANS) At least eight people, mostly young and middle-aged, have died over three days, allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Friday.

Local media reports claimed that the death toll had risen to 10.

A police official said that a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, first died at his residence in Nungpan village on Wednesday night.

Subsequently, seven more people died on Thursday and Friday.

They reportedly died either while being taken to hospitals or at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) or Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Meanwhile, many patients from Chandel district have been admitted to various hospitals after falling ill following the consumption of spurious liquor.

Chandel District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in a report submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district Mamoni Doley, said that the adulterated liquor reportedly consumed by the victims had been purchased from Sugnu in neighbouring Kakching district.

The mountainous Chandel district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

A district administration official said that, in view of reports of deaths suspected to be associated with the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong subdivision and adjoining areas of Chandel district, the general public has been advised to exercise utmost caution.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically established and remains under investigation, the official said.

He also said that there was no known local brewing or manufacturing of local wine in Chandel district.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being treated with utmost seriousness, the official added.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice," an official statement of the said.

It added that exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically and scientifically established and is under investigation.

The Chandel district administration as a precautionary measure has issued seven-point advisories in the interest of public health and safety.

The advisory include, refraining from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

"Any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility," the advisory said.