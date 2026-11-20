MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 20 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, on Friday said children were the most important link in the state's future and stressed that their opinions, questions and ideas must be heard and taken seriously.

He said the state government was working to create an environment in which every child could get equal opportunities to learn, express themselves and pursue their dreams.

Soren was interacting with 10 junior reporters associated with UNICEF at his residential office on Kanke Road on the occasion of World Children's Day.

During the interaction, the children shared their experiences and raised issues concerning child marriage, child labour, bringing school dropouts back into the education system, menstrual hygiene, non-communicable diseases among children, healthy eating habits and climate change.

The young journalists said they were working in their schools and communities to spread awareness against social evils and promote children's rights. They also put questions to the Chief Minister about their aspirations, prospects and education.

Appreciating their awareness and confidence, Soren said he was impressed by the clarity with which the children spoke about their rights and the challenges facing society.

“The awareness and confidence of the child journalists have impressed me. The clarity with which children are speaking about their rights and social issues is encouraging,” he said, adding that every child's voice deserved to be heard and their ideas and dreams were important.

The Chief Minister said the state government was continuously working to improve the quality of school education. Through the Chief Minister's Excellence Schools initiative, efforts were being made to raise educational standards in government schools.

He also said the issue of freeing teachers from non-academic duties would be reviewed and appropriate solutions worked out.

Soren said the government was also taking steps to encourage children interested in sports by providing sports equipment and developing playgrounds at the panchayat level. Libraries were also being constructed in different districts to promote reading and learning.

Emphasising the importance of education, he said it helped children develop the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

On child marriage, Soren said it was a punishable offence under the law and could adversely affect children's futures. He appealed to people not to marry children before they reached the legally prescribed age.

He also highlighted the steps being taken to promote menstrual hygiene in schools, saying awareness campaigns were being conducted and sanitary pads were being made available to girls and women.

The Chief Minister said officials had also been instructed to visit schools in their respective areas and interact directly with students to understand their concerns.

UNICEF Jharkhand Chief, Dr Kaninika Mitra, said children should not be viewed merely as beneficiaries of government schemes but should be made partners in decisions that affect their lives.

She said the child journalist programme provided children with an opportunity to express their views and develop leadership skills.

Aastha Alang, UNICEF's Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Specialist, said challenges such as poverty, geographical conditions and gender inequality continued to affect children's development. She stressed that their needs must be prioritised to secure a better future for them.

Young journalists from various government schools in Kanke, Ormanjhi, Ratu and Ranchi, along with representatives of UNICEF and NBJK, attended the programme.