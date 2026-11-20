MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Choosing a smartphone means looking for the right balance of features, performance and everyday practicality. The best phones are the ones that get the important things right, and the HONOR X9e Pro ticks all the boxes. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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From exceptional durability and outstanding battery life to a capable camera, practical AI features and a vibrant display, it brings together everything users look for in a modern smartphone. More importantly, it delivers these features in a sleek, everyday design without compromising on comfort or usability. That combination makes the HONOR X9e Pro a standout choice for those looking for a smartphone that goes beyond expectations.

Built for Real Life:

Phones get dropped. Drinks get spilled. Rain happens.

The HONOR X9e Pro is built with those moments in mind, with protection tested for drops of up to three metres under controlled conditions, alongside IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance.

It goes further when conditions get tougher, with the ability to withstand hot-water splashes of up to 85°C and submersion in water up to 10 metres. Its battery is also designed to maintain endurance in temperatures of up to 50°C, adding another layer of reassurance when the heat is on.

The important part is that all this toughness doesn't turn it into a bulky rugged phone. At around 8.08mm thick and 203g, it still feels made for everyday use.

A Battery That Keeps Going:

Then there's the 11,000mAh battery, one of the X9e Pro's biggest everyday advantages.

HONOR rates it for up to three days of use under its defined mixed-usage testing, with 80W HONOR SuperCharge when it eventually needs plugging in. It also supports 27W wired reverse charging, so the X9e Pro can step in to power compatible devices when needed.

Longevity matters too. The battery comes with 6 years durability design, giving the X9e Pro an endurance story that goes beyond simply making it through a long day.

The appeal is simple: less time watching your battery percentage and more freedom to use your phone. Long workdays, travel, navigation, photos and videos all become easier when finding a charger isn't constantly on your mind.

A Camera You'll Actually Use:

The 108MP main camera adds another reason for the X9e Pro to stand out. It's made for the moments people actually want to capture, from portraits and nights out to holidays and spontaneous shots. CIPA 6.0-level stabilisation helps keep shots steady when shooting on the move, while underwater shooting opens up another creative option for those moments that take you beyond dry land.

The technology works in the background, so the focus can stay where it should: getting the shot.

AI That Makes Sense:

AI is everywhere in smartphones right now, but the features that matter are the ones that genuinely make the experience better. On the HONOR X9e Pro, AI works across both the camera and display, with features such as AI Image to Video, helping with everyday creativity, while AI Defocus Display and AI Personalised Display are designed to make viewing more comfortable.

Rather than putting AI front and centre for the sake of it, these tools complement the wider experience, helping make capturing content and using the phone feel more intuitive and convenient. It's not the sole reason to choose the X9e Pro, but it adds another layer of everyday usefulness to an already well-rounded phone.

The Little Things Add Up:

The 6.8-inch display offers smooth scrolling and strong outdoor visibility, while practical touches such as wet-hand and glove touch support come in handy when conditions aren't perfect.

They may not be the headline features, but together they help make the X9e Pro feel like a well-rounded everyday phone.

Why the X9e Pro Stands Out:

The X9e Pro's biggest strength isn't any one feature. It's how well everything comes together.

It's tough without feeling rugged, packs an unusually large battery without becoming cumbersome, and still delivers the camera, AI and display experience expected from a modern smartphone.

For anyone looking for serious durability, long-lasting battery life and a well-rounded everyday experience, the HONOR X9e Pro makes a convincing case for itself.

And that combination is exactly what puts it among the phones worth considering.