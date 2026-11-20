MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Athletes from four teams took in the views at Dubai Sky Observatory ahead of this weekend's penultimate Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE | SailGP athletes swapped the water for the Dubai skyline as they took on the Sky Views Edge Walk, the city's highest full-circle hands-free walk, ahead of this weekend's Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World.

Athletes from Emirates GBR, ROCKWOOL Denmark, Mubadala Brazil and Spain's Los Gallos walked the ledge around the outside of the top of Address Sky View, 219.5 metres above ground, with no glass or barriers between them and the views across Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

Taking place at Mina Rashid on 21-22 November, the penultimate event of the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship is one where every point will count as teams look to book the final place in the following weekend's Season Grand Final.

Australia's Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos have already booked their places at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

One place remains in the three-team, winner-takes-all Grand Final, with seven teams in contention. Sweden's Artemis lead the way, followed by the US SailGP Team and Emirates GBR. DS Automobiles Team France, Canada's NorthStar, Denmark's ROCKWOOL Racing and Explora Journeys Swiss can also qualify.

Pearl Lattanzi, ROCKWOOL Denmark strategist, said:“The Edge Walk was wild, I've never done anything like that before. I'm not good with heights but it actually wasn't as bad as I expected. The hard part was sitting down and leaning back!”

Lattanzi said she's now fully focused on the job at hand: taking on ROCKWOOL's twelve rival teams as SailGP returns to Dubai for the fourth time.

“We've had a bit of a break, but had some good training at the SailGP training base in Pensacola in between, so we are looking forward to this weekend,” she said.“We tried so many new things and it'll be good to put them into practice this week and next.”

Freitas, of Grand Finalists Los Gallos, said:“Walking out above the skyline in Dubai was pretty amazing. We're lucky to have this opportunity. In the beginning it was quite scary, but I got used to it and then taking in the sights was pretty impressive.”

The Spanish team go into the penultimate event safe in the knowledge their spot in the Grand Final is secure – but they're under no illusions about what it will take for them to recreate their 2024 Season Rolex SailGP Championship victory.

“Obviously we're 100 per cent focused on what's to come,” Freitas said“We want to seal the deal and fight for this championship. It's good for your mind, but now we get our heads down and focus on our job.

“We're in a good position. Securing the final in Geneva was our goal. We might approach this event a bit differently: try to relax and work on some areas we don't usually have time for. We want to fine-tune for what's to come. We're thinking about the final, but it's one step at a time.

Stay honest, do our process and get to Abu Dhabi strong.”

Limited tickets are still available via SailGP with options including:● VELA Beach Club – premium waterfront hospitality with live music, DJ sets and the best in food and drink● Premium Waterfront Grandstand – for the best views of the racecourse● Waterfront Grandstand – high-energy, full racing action, suitable for all ages.

The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds in excess of 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12.8 million at stake. Visit SailGP to find out more.

Emirates began operations in 1985 and has grown into one of aviation's most awarded airlines. The world's largest international airline as measured in revenue passenger kilometres RPKMs), it connects travellers to Dubai, and through Dubai to more than 150 destinations across six continents on the world's largest fleets of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s, alongside its newly introduced Airbus A350s. Emirates remains synonymous with service and product excellence at every touchpoint, from its award-winning cabin experiences and regionally inspired cuisine to its industry-leading inflight entertainment system, ice.

DUBAI REEF is one of the world's largest purpose-built reef developments. Launched in November 2024, the initiative aims to strengthen marine biodiversity and ecosystem resilience through the deployment of 20,000 reef modules across600km2 of Dubai's waters by 2027, creating thriving marine habitats for local marine species while advancing scientific research and marine conservation efforts.

DUBAI REEF is a collective action towards enhancing Dubai's sustainability and environmental stewardship, bringing together key partners from across the public and private sectors to realise shared sustainability objectives. The initiative's strategic partners are the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA); DP World; Dubai Chambers; Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate; Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC); Emirates, and Shamal Holding.