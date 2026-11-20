SEBI Official Urges Boards to Assess Acquisition Risks Independently

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Company boards must independently assess the valuation, expected benefits and risks of major acquisitions, even when management and controlling shareholders see a case for expansion, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Whole-Time Member KVR Murty said on Friday.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Corporate Governance Summit in Mumbai, Murty used a major acquisition to illustrate the board's role.“Management may see an opportunity; a controlling shareholder may see a natural expansion. But the board must ask whether the valuation is sound, the benefits realistic and the risks understood,” he said.

Murty said companies should clearly define who can take decisions, which decisions need approval and when an issue should be escalated. He said clear procedures for resolving disagreements help ensure proposals are judged on their merits. He also cautioned that a boardroom without dissent may lack an independent voice.“The problem arises when influence takes the place of examination,” Murty said, adding that companies should have a clear process for addressing disagreements and deadlocks.

Murty said boards must safeguard the interests of minority shareholders and ensure equitable treatment for investors, regardless of how much influence they have over company decisions.“The true test of fairness is not how we treat those who can influence decisions, but how we protect the interests of those who cannot,” he said.

On disclosures, Murty said investors should receive timely information that explains the reasoning behind a material decision and its possible impact.“They deserve timely answers to three questions: what has the company done, why has it done so, and what could it mean for the business?” he said. He added that companies should share the information through proper channels so all investors can access it.

Referring to the Kumar Mangalam Birla Committee, set up by SEBI in 1999, Murty said it had identified shareholders, boards and management as the three constituents of corporate governance, with the board serving as the link between ownership and management. Murty said companies must have the freedom to innovate and take commercial risks.“What good corporate governance must secure is integrity in the process: informed decisions, independent oversight, fair treatment, conflict resolution mechanisms, and reliable disclosures,” he said.