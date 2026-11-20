Three Arrested As Delhi Police Thwart Firing Plot Against Influencer

The Delhi Police has successfully foiled an alleged firing plot targeting a social media influencer in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area. DCP South East Vineet Kumar confirmed on Friday that three persons, including one juvenile, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Addressing a press conference, DCP Vineet Kumar stated that the accused were linked to the Rashid Cablewala gang and had travelled from Loni in Ghaziabad to Delhi to execute the attack. Law enforcement recovered five semi-automatic pistols, 11 live cartridges, four mobile phones, and a stolen motorcycle.

Authorities acted on specific intelligence received on November 19, forming a specialized team under the supervision of senior officers. The team intercepted suspects near Sholay Wale Gali in Nizamuddin Basti, leading to the apprehension of the individuals involved.

Investigation revealed that the suspects were recruited via social media and were instructed to target the influencer. The accused had allegedly stayed in a guest house and recorded threatening videos to be released following the attack. The victim had previously received extortion calls from the same gang.