SIT Constituted After Firing Incident at Indore Businessman Office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Indore Crime Branch has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the firing incident outside the office of a businessman, situated in the Gandhi Nagar area in the city, in which an unidentified helmet-wearing person allegedly fired several rounds, police said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, shortly after midnight. According to the police, around four to five rounds were fired outside businessman Manish Godha's office, though no one was injured in the incident. Additional DCP, Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya, said that a complaint was lodged at Gandhi Nagar police station by the security guard of Godha Estate, following which a case was registered under relevant sections against an unidentified person and investigation was underway.

“An incident of firing took place at around midnight in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The security guard of Godha Estate approached Gandhi Nagar police station and lodged a complaint, stating that an unidentified person wearing a helmet had arrived there and fired around four to five rounds. Following which, a case has been registered under relevant sections at Gandhi Nagar police station. Now, an SIT of the Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate the case,” Dandotiya said.

He further said that police were investigating multiple possible angles, including a dispute involving some college students who were reportedly roaming in the area on the night of the incident.“One angle is that some college students were roaming there on the same night. The security guard had asked them to leave the premises, and they are being identified. It is possible that a dispute may have taken place over this. Since there are several security guards there, a disagreement involving them is also being examined. There could also be a dispute involving some residents of the township. Apart from this, a ransom threat had earlier been received in connection with the business operating from this estate. That angle is also being investigated,” the officer said.

He said that all possible angles were being examined by the SIT and no concrete evidence had been found so far.“Currently, all angles are open for investigation, and the SIT is examining each of them. No concrete evidence has been found so far. Evidence is being collected and CCTV footage is being examined. Further lines of investigation will be decided on the basis of these findings,” the Additional DCP said.