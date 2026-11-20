Yogi Adityanath Pays Final Respects to His Mother in Panchur Village

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday arrived at his ancestral village of Panchur in Pauri Garhwal and paid his last respects and floral tributes to his mother, who passed away on the morning of the Igas festival. A wave of grief has gripped the village and the surrounding region following her demise.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri expressed her condolences over the demise and paid tribute to the strength of the Chief Minister's mother. "The respected mother of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Honorable Yogi ji, passed away today in Panchur. The departure of a mother is a huge loss, and losing a mother brings immense sorrow. Especially such a mother, who showed great magnanimity and must have been a very strong mother to have inspired her son toward renunciation (sanyas) and inspired him to serve the nation. So, all of us are deeply saddened. Losing a mother is a tremendous sorrow for anyone; it is an irreparable loss. I pray to the Almighty to grant her a place at His holy feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense grief," Khanduri said.

Referring to the widespread sorrow over the loss, she added, "There certainly is a wave of mourning. A son who has served the country and served the state so devotedly-so naturally, everyone feels as if they have lost their own mother today."

Former Panchur Pradhan Satendra Singh Negi said she was around 91 years old and had been in failing health. Speaking to ANI, Negi said,“Today morning around 9:30 to 9:45 AM, Mata ji passed away. For the past two to three years, she had been keeping unwell. She was at home, in the village, in Panchur. And this morning, she breathed her last. She was around 91 years old. Sick for the past one to two years, ill and unwell, she was elderly, so she had been in failing health. And her care-all three daughters-in-law and her three sons were looking after her. And today, on the occasion of the Igas festival, she passed away. On this festival today, she departed from this mortal body, and may God grant peace to her soul.”

Speaking about the family and the mood in the region, he added, "Right now, there is an atmosphere of mourning across the area and the village. She was very amiable; although she had grown elderly lately, they have always been sociable, warm, and community-minded people in this region. So, among all the people in this entire area right now, there is an atmosphere of deep sorrow."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to CM Yogi and condoled the demise of his mother. Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.