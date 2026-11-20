For many travellers, reaching a remote destination is more than just a journey. It can be a long-cherished dream, an achievement and an emotional experience that stays with them for a lifetime. A breathtaking video of Kundao Tso Lake in Arunachal Pradesh, situated at an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet near the India-China border, has captured the attention of social media users. Indian solo traveller Sandhya Majji recently shared glimpses of the stunning high-altitude lake, describing her journey as one of the most challenging treks she has undertaken.

Despite having travelled to around 26 countries and explored several trekking destinations, Sandhya said the experience of reaching Kundao Tso left her emotional. According to her, the lake is not accessible to civilians through regular tourist routes, and visitors can undertake the trek with the Indian Army during a permitted annual expedition. Her video has since attracted attention online, with viewers expressing admiration for the lake's breathtaking natural beauty.

Traveller Shares Video Of 'Last Lake Of India'

Sharing the video on social media, Sandhya Majji described Kundao Tso as a lake located near the India-China border at an altitude of around 15,000 feet.

Her caption read: "This lake is right on the Indo China border at the altitude of 15000 feet! Kundao TSO Lake - Arunachal Pradesh."

The text accompanying the video read: "Hiked with the Indian Army to see the Last lake of India which is not on google maps."

In the video, Sandhya explained how challenging it was to reach the destination.

She said, "I have never cried looking at a view. I have been to like 26 countries and hiked in so many places but this lake, to reach this lake it was so difficult for me."

She further explained that the lake is not accessible to civilians through regular tourist routes and that visitors can undertake the trek with the Indian Army during its annual expedition. Describing it as one of the most challenging treks she had completed, she invited viewers to take a look at the stunning landscape.

Where Is Kundao Tso Lake Located?

Kundao Tso Lake is located in the remote Eastern Himalayan region of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh, near the border settlements of Kibithu and Walong. The lake lies close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which separates Indian-controlled territory from Chinese-controlled territory.

Surrounded by rugged mountain peaks, rhododendron forests and waterfalls, the high-altitude lake remains away from mainstream tourism because of its sensitive border location and restricted civilian access. Its remote setting and pristine surroundings make it a remarkable destination for adventure enthusiasts.

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A post shared by Sandhya Majji | Travel Blogger (@pinkpebble)

How To Reach Kundao Tso Lake?

Reaching Kundao Tso Lake requires careful planning, as it is not a regular tourist destination. Travellers can reach the Anjaw region by road from Tinsukia in Assam, following the route through Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Sunpura Gate, Tezu, Hayuliang, Hawai, Walong and Kibithoo.

Tinsukia is the nearest major railway station, while Dibrugarh Airport is the nearest major airport listed by the Anjaw Tourism Department. However, reaching the lake itself requires participation in the permitted annual trek organised in coordination with the Indian Army and local tourism authorities, generally around late October and early November.

Visitors from other parts of India must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to enter Arunachal Pradesh, along with additional clearance from the district administration and the Army for access to the restricted border area.

Annual Trek Organised With Indian Army

Unlike popular tourist destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, Kundao Tso is not open to visitors throughout the year. Civilian access is generally permitted during a special annual trekking expedition organised in coordination with the Indian Army and local tourism authorities.

The Anjaw Tourism Department's official website has listed the Kundao Tso Trek among its 2026 Walong Day events, scheduled from October 26 to November 8, 2026. Interested visitors need to follow the official registration process and obtain the necessary permissions before planning their journey.

How Did Social Media React?

Sandhya Majji's video has received several reactions from social media users, who were impressed by the lake's scenic beauty. Many viewers expressed their admiration for the breathtaking landscape and the effort involved in reaching such a remote destination.

One user commented: "Wow."

Second user commented: "This looks magical."

Third user commented: "This is so so beautiful."

The video has brought attention to Kundao Tso Lake, highlighting the lesser-explored landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh and the unique experiences offered by India's remote Himalayan regions.