A newly married woman from West Bengal died after battling severe burn injuries for nearly two months following a barbecue fire at a Darjeeling homestay. Nikita Saha suffered burns over 60% of her body during her honeymoon in Sittong on September 13.

A newly married woman who suffered severe burns in a barbecue fire at a homestay in Darjeeling nearly two months ago died during treatment on Thursday.

Nikita Saha, a resident of Chopra in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, had been battling for her life since the accident at a private homestay in Sittong on September 13.

Nikita had travelled to the hill destination with her husband, Sameer Das, to celebrate their honeymoon. The couple had got married around two months before the incident. What was meant to be a special holiday, however, ended in a devastating accident that left the family waiting for her recovery.

According to family members, Nikita suffered burns over nearly 60 per cent of her body after a fire suddenly flared up during a nighttime barbecue session.

The incident took place when the couple were enjoying a barbecue at the homestay. According to Sameer, the fire suddenly intensified after a liquid was poured into it, causing flames to spread towards Nikita.

The husband alleged that the homestay authorities were negligent and that an oil drum had been used near the fire. CCTV footage reportedly showed the couple sitting close to the barbecue and chatting when the flames suddenly flared up after a liquid was poured onto it.

Honeymoon Tragedy: Newlywed from Chopra Dies Two Months After Darjeeling Barbecue Fire

Chopra Newlywed Passes Away After Suffering Burn Injuries in Sittong

A newly married woman from Chopra, Nikita Saha, passed away in #Kolkata on Thursday morning after battling severe burn injuries for over two months. She was injured in a barbecue fire at a homestay in Sittong, #Darjeeling, on 13 September while on her honeymoon.

Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 19, 2026

The homestay management, however, denied the allegations. Owner Nehal claimed that the person seen pouring the substance into the fire was not an employee of the establishment.

He said the couple had been repeatedly warned to maintain a safe distance from the flames. According to the owner, the couple complained about the cold and asked an unidentified person to pour kerosene into the fire to make it burn more strongly.

The management also claimed that Nikita was wearing a nylon dress, which allowed the flames to spread rapidly.

Following the accident, Nikita was initially taken to a hospital in Siliguri. As her condition remained critical, she was later shifted to Kolkata for advanced medical treatment.

Her health reportedly deteriorated further four days before her death, prompting her family to move her to another hospital. She died at around 4 am on Thursday, according to family members.

Police registered an FIR following the September 13 incident and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The allegations made by Sameer and the claims put forward by the homestay management remain central to the case. The investigation is expected to establish how the fire spread and whether negligence played a role in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies)