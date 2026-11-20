MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Defending champions Jharkhand returned to winning ways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 as they defeated Karnataka by seven wickets in their Group A meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

Chasing 175 in their fourth group stage match, Virat Singh and Anukul Roy smashed unbeaten 60 and 54 to help the side bounce back from their previous two defeats in the league stage. The defending champions had begun the season with a strong win over Mizoram, but lost their next two games to Rajasthan and Bengal. This win is crucial to keep them in the fray for the next stage.

Medium-fast bowler Pratyush Kumar took 3-29 in the first innings to keep Karnataka to 174/9 before the batters took the charge. They were in a bit of trouble at 68/3 in 7.4 overs, but Virat and skipper Anukul put up a 110-run unbeaten stand to take the team home.

Elsewhere, Jaydev Unadkat starred in Saurashtra's five-wicket win over Delhi in their Group B meeting in Indore. Captain Unadkat took 3-23 in his four overs, while Chetan Sakariya and Krains Fuletra scalped two each to keep Delhi to 152/9.

For Delhi, opener Yash Dhull made 43 from 32 balls, while Nitish Rana scored 20 off 40, but Unadkat's team chased the score well, and the skipper was handed the Player of the Match for his exploits with the ball.

Saurashtra's No.4 Prerak Mankad made 47 from 31 balls, while Ruchit Ahir came with a bit of a cameo of 11 from four deliveries to power the team home with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Saurashtra remain unbeaten in Group B and have won all four league stage matches, while this was Delhi's second loss in four outings.

Meanwhile, Bengal bagged their third win in the season as they defeated Mizoram in Group A by a strong margin of 93 runs in Mumbai. The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side made a strong 196/2 in their 20 overs as openers Abishek Porel (52) and Karan Lal (67) smashed half-centuries.

No.3 Shakir Habib Gandhi (40) and Rishabh Chaudhary (35) also put strong hands to take Bengal closer to 200.

In reply, Mizoram kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Rishabh took four, while Karan scalped three to lead Bengal's charge with the ball. Mizoram No.3 Chinmay Sutar made 61 from 43 balls, but it was way too much for them as Bengal won by 93 runs.

Elsewhere, Kerala defeated Tripura by five wickets. No.3 Salman Nizar's unbeaten 51 led the team to the 122-run chase in Mohali as Kerala bagged their second win in Group C. Earlier, strong bowling performances from KM Asif (2-11 in 3 overs), Karthik B Nair (2-24 in 4) and Muhammed Sharafuddeen (2-12 in 2) had kept Tripura to 121.