(MENAFN- Straits Research) Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Size & Share Analysis The global blood processing devices and consumables market size was valued at USD 52.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 56.02 billion in 2026 to USD 96.55 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the blood processing devices and consumables market with a share of 37.22% in 2025. Blood processing devices and consumables refer to equipment, systems, containers, and single-use materials used for the collection, separation, processing, testing, storage, and preparation of blood and blood components. These include blood collection bags, centrifuges, apheresis systems, automated blood processors, cell separators, plasma extractors, sterile connection devices, anticoagulant and additive solutions, and transfer sets. The blood processing devices and consumables market demand is driven by rising transfusion requirements, expansion of blood banks, and adoption of automated blood separation technologies. Healthcare facilities are upgrading apheresis equipment and blood bag systems to improve component collection and processing efficiency, contributing to blood processing devices and consumables market growth. Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 52.34 Billion2026 Market Size USD 56.02 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 96.55 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 7.04%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 37.22% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 9.25%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Devices Market Share in 2025 35% By Distribution Channel Fastest-growing Segment Diagnostic Laboratories CAGR 7.65% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift Toward Fully Automated Whole Blood Component Processing The blood processing devices and consumables market analysis shows that blood centers are adopting automated systems that separate whole blood into red blood cells, plasma, and platelets through integrated processing cycles, replacing labor-intensive manual procedures. For instance, in October 2026, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies reported that Versiti became the 10th U.S. blood center to adopt its Reveos automated blood processing system, supporting greater platelet production capacity. 02 Integration of Blood Processing Platforms with Digital Monitoring Software Manufacturers are integrating blood processing equipment with software platforms and blood processing devices and consumable systems that capture processing data, standardize workflows, and improve traceability across blood collection and component preparation. For example, Terumo BCT's Reveos system operates alongside its Lumia software platform, combining automated processing with digital workflow management at blood centers. 01 The blood processing devices and consumables market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of automated blood collection systems, apheresis equipment, and advanced blood component separation technologies. In May 2026, Vitestro raised an oversubscribed Series B round of USD 60 million with participation from Labcorp Venture Fund, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and existing investors. The funding will support the development of its Aletta autonomous robotic blood collection device, manufacturing scale-up, clinical expansion, and regulatory approval in the US, expanding blood processing devices and consumable applications. Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Dynamics 01 Adoption of Pathogen Reduction Technologies Drives Blood Processing Devices and Consumable Products Demand An emphasis on transfusion safety is encouraging blood centers to adopt pathogen reduction systems for platelet and plasma components. For example, the U.S. FDA-approved Cerus INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections, including sepsis, in platelet components. The FDA approved updated product labeling incorporating five-day platelet recovery and survival data, supporting its use in blood component processing. 02 Expansion of Closed System Blood Processing Boost Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Growth The need to minimize bacterial contamination during blood collection and component preparation is driving demand for closed-system processing bags, tubing sets, and sterile connection devices. The World Health Organization's Good Practices for Blood Establishments guideline strongly recommends closed systems for all stages of blood component processing, allowing open systems only in exceptional circumstances with additional contamination controls. This recommendation supports wider adoption of integrated, sterile processing consumable devices ac 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Drivers Market Impact Adoption of Pathogen Reduction Technologies An emphasis on transfusion safety is driving blood centers to adopt pathogen reduction systems that minimize the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections in platelet and plasma processing. Expansion of Closed-System Blood Processing Demand for improved sterility and reduced contamination risks is encouraging blood banks to use closed-system processing equipment and sterile disposable consumables. Use of Automated Cell Processing for Advanced Therapies Demand for improved sterility and reduced contamination risks is encouraging blood banks to use closed-system processing equipment and sterile disposable consumables. Development of Advanced Buffy-Coat Processing Systems Demand for efficient separation of whole blood into components is encouraging the adoption of advanced buffy-coat processing systems that improve platelet and red blood cell preparation. Demand for Automated Blood Component Separation Increasing requirements for red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are driving blood centers to invest in automated separation equipment that improves processing efficiency, component yield, and workflow consistency.

01

Risk of Contamination During Processing Limits Market Growth

Blood processing involves multiple steps, including collection, separation, transfer, and storage, creating several points where contamination can occur. A breach in sterile connections, damaged collection bags, or improper handling can introduce bacteria into blood components, making them unsuitable for transfusion. This risk increases the need for sterile single-use consumables, validated processing equipment, and stringent quality checks, adding to operational costs.

02

Stringent Regulatory and Quality Requirements Restrain Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Industry Growth

Blood processing devices and consumables technology must meet strict requirements for sterility, biocompatibility, material safety, performance, and shelf life before they can be marketed. For example, the U.S. FDA's September 2026 guidance for buffy-coat blood processing systems specifies requirements for product design, manufacturing controls, biocompatibility testing, sterilization validation, and container integrity. These requirements increase product testing, validation, and regulatory submission costs, creating challenges for blood processing devices and consumable manufacturers, particularly smaller suppliers.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Restraints Market Impact High Cost of Automated Blood Processing Equipment Significant upfront investment in automated separation, apheresis, and pathogen reduction systems limits adoption among smaller blood banks and healthcare facilities. Risk of Contamination During Processing Breaches in sterile handling, equipment integrity, or consumable quality can contaminate blood components, resulting in product wastage and transfusion safety risks. Stringent Regulatory and Quality Requirements Extensive validation, quality-control procedures, and regulatory compliance requirements increase product development timelines and operating costs for manufacturers. Limited Shelf Life of Blood Components Short storage periods for platelets and other blood components increase pressure on blood centers to maintain efficient processing, inventory management, and distribution systems. Dependence on Specialized Consumables Requirements for compatible single-use bags, tubing sets, filters, and collection kits increase recurring procurement costs and supplier dependence.

01

Expansion of Plasma Collection Infrastructure Open New Revenue Avenues

Demand for plasma-derived therapies, including immunoglobulins and albumin, is creating opportunities for specialized plasma collection centers and automated plasmapheresis equipment. For example, in March 2026, Kamada received FDA approval for its San Antonio plasma collection center in Texas, which has an annual collection capacity of approximately 50,000 liters and can collect both normal source and specialty plasma. This expansion creates demand for plasma collection machines, sterile collection kits, disposable tubing sets, and component separation systems used by plasma centers.

02

Development of Cord Blood Processing Systems Expands Market Potential

An interest in cord blood banking and stem cell-based treatments is creating demand for automated systems that isolate and preserve viable stem cells from umbilical cord blood. In March 2026, the U.S. FDA approved the addition of the ThermoGenesis AXP II System for automated cord blood processing at the Carolinas Cord Blood Bank. This creates opportunities for blood processing devices and consumable suppliers of automated cell separation equipment, sterile processing kits, cryopreservation bags, and monitoring systems used by cord blood banks.

Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Devices led the product segment with a share of 35% in 2025, supported by the widespread use of blood processing equipment, cell separators, and apheresis systems for efficient blood component processing.

During the forecast period, the hematology reagents segment is anticipated to record a growth of 8.15%, driven by the demand for accurate blood analysis and routine testing across blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals.

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By End User

In 2025, hospitals and clinics represented 47.5% of the end user segment, reflecting their central role in blood collection, component separation, transfusion, and patient care.

Between 2026 and 2034, the diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.65%, fueled by the demand for blood testing, component analysis, and advanced blood processing technology for accurate diagnostic workflows.

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Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

North America dominated the global blood processing devices and consumables market, accounting for a dominant share of 37.22% in 2025.

U.S. Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Blood processing devices and consumables equipment in the US are guided by the CDC. According to the CDC's 2026 analysis of the National Blood Collection and Utilization Survey, the use of pathogen-reduced platelet units increased by 49.2% between 2021 and 2023, reaching approximately 1.26 million units. This adoption supports demand for specialized platelet-processing systems, disposable processing kits, and pathogen-reduction consumables used by blood centers and transfusion services.

Canada Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Canada's blood processing devices and consumable solutions are being improved for advanced platelet-processing technologies to improve transfusion safety. Canadian Blood Services completed the national rollout of pathogen-reduced platelet components, using the INTERCEPT system to treat pooled and apheresis platelets. This supports demand for specialized platelet-processing equipment, disposable treatment kits, blood collection bags, and associated consumables used by blood centers.

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Asia Pacific Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

The Asia Pacific blood processing devices and consumables market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period.

Japan Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

The Japanese Red Cross introduced bacterial screening for platelet products, using automated blood culture analyzers to detect bacterial contamination before transfusion. In FY2026, it is also investing in new apheresis equipment and platelet additive solution products, supporting demand for blood collection systems, culture-testing consumables, sterile bags, and platelet-processing kits.

China Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

On 18 November 2026, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies received registration from China's National Medical Products Administration for its locally manufactured Trima Accel automated blood collection system, which collects blood components, including platelets. The company also plans to localize disposable collection sets and the Spectra Optia apheresis system, supporting domestic availability of blood collection devices and single-use processing consumables.

India Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

India is prioritizing wider access to component separation and modern blood-screening technologies. In April 2026, the Union Health Ministry directed states to strengthen component-separation capacity across blood centers and progressively adopt fourth-generation rapid tests, ELISA, and CLIA-based screening for transfusion-transmitted infections. These measures are expected to support demand for automated component extractors, blood collection systems, testing equipment, screening kits, and associated consumables.

Europe Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Europe's blood processing devices and consumables market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.15% during the forecast period.

U.K. Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

The UK blood processing sector is investing in modernizing blood component collection, separation, and storage infrastructure. In March 2026, NHS Blood and Transplant published an eight-year procurement framework with a maximum value of £1.14 billion for primary blood bags, ancillary processing packs, additive solutions, and automated or semi-automated blood processing technology. The planned framework, commencing in 2027, covers consumables for platelet, plasma, and red blood cell processing, as well as equipment used in component preparation.

Germany Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Germany is advancing the adoption of pathogen-inactivation technology for platelet processing to strengthen transfusion safety. In January 2026, the German Red Cross Blood Donation Service Baden-Württemberg–Hessen and its North-East subsidiary launched the INITIATE study to evaluate the routine clinical use of pathogen-inactivated platelet concentrates using the INTERCEPT Blood System. The initiative supports demand for platelet processing systems, disposable treatment kits, and specialized blood-processing consumables.

Latin America Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Latin America's blood processing devices and consumables market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 7.65% during the forecast period.

Brazil Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

In October 2026, Ribeirão Preto Blood Center adopted Terumo BCT's Reveos automated blood processing systems, marking the first large-scale implementation of this technology in a Brazilian public blood center. The transition from semi-automated to fully automated processing is expected to support the preparation of plasma, platelets, and red blood cells, driving demand for automated processing equipment, blood collection bags, and disposable processing sets.

Mexico Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

Mexico's Ministry of Health published updated standard NOM-253-SSA1-2025, requiring blood banks to introduce nucleic acid testing (NAT) for HIV and hepatitis B and C, alongside expanded irregular antibody screening for donors. The requirements, effective April 2027, are expected to increase demand for molecular screening platforms, diagnostic reagents, blood-testing consumables, and automated laboratory equipment.

Middle East & Africa Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

The Middle East & Africa blood processing devices and consumables market will expand at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.

UAE Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

The UAE is strengthening blood component processing and long-term storage capabilities to improve transfusion readiness during emergencies. In May 2026, SEHA Blood Bank Services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain received accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB), following assessments of blood collection, testing, processing, storage, and distribution. This emphasis on internationally benchmarked blood bank operations supports demand for component separation systems, blood storage equipment, testing devices, and single-use processing consumables.

South Africa Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market

South Africa is expanding its use of automated plasma collection and apheresis technologies to support the supply of specialized blood components. In June 2026, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) invited suppliers to provide source plasma collection devices and associated consumables. The requirement reflects demand for automated plasma collection systems, disposable tubing sets, collection kits, and other single-use blood processing supplies.

Competitive Landscape

The blood processing devices and consumables market competitive landscape includes medical device manufacturers, blood collection equipment providers, and specialty transfusion technology suppliers. Key players such as Terumo, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics, BD, and Grifols are estimated to account for 25–30% of the blood processing devices and consumables market share.

Established players compete through product innovation, manufacturing capabilities, product quality, and pricing strategies. Emerging competitors focus on automated blood collection systems, advanced component separation technologies, specialized consumables, and efficient processing solutions.

Devices Consumables

Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Terumo Corporation (Japan) Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) Haemonetics Corporation (US) BD (US) Grifols, S.A. (Spain) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) bioMérieux SA (France) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Macopharma SA (France) Nipro Corporation (Japan) Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria) SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany)Key Industry Developments November 2026 Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies received China's National Medical Products Administration registration for its locally manufactured Trima Accel Automated Blood Collection System. October 2026 Versiti became the tenth US blood center to adopt Terumo BCT's Reveos Automated Blood Processing System. August 2026 Vitestro received US FDA De Novo authorization for Aletta, an autonomous robotic phlebotomy device. June 2026 Grifols launched Evanzys IH, a modular automated system for processing immunohematology samples in transfusion medicine laboratories. February 2026 Haemonetics received US FDA 510(k) clearance for its NexSys PCS Plasma Collection System with Persona PLUS technology ScopeSegmentation By Product 2By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Terumo Corporation (Japan) · Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) · Haemonetics Corporation (US) · BD (US) · Grifols, S.A. (Spain)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The blood processing devices and consumables market size is valued at USD 56.02 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 96.55 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 37.22% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Terumo Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, BD, Grifols, S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Macopharma SA, Nipro Corporation, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, and SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG. The blood processing devices and consumables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.