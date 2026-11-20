I am a Lecturer in Romantic Literature at Newcastle University. I teach both Romantic-period literature and science fiction. I have published on Percy Shelley and utopia and have particular interests in Shelley and his circle, John Clare and daydreaming, video game utopianism, and science fiction.

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