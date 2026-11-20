Lecturer in Culture, Media and Creative Industries, King's College London

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Gaspard's primary research interests are located at the intersection of queer and game studies. His work mainly draws upon cultural studies, game, gender, and queer theory. Gaspard approaches games as a polysemous medium and a critical platform for societal reflections. He is particularly interested in alternative and 'deviant' gaming experiences and practices, and has published in Game Studies, Continuum, and Convergence, in which he is also part of the editorial board.

Research interests:

. Queer Game Studies

. Digital exploration

. Queer détournement

. Ludic pedagogy

. Critical game mechanics

–present Lecturer in Culture, Media and Creative Industries, King's College London

Experience