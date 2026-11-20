MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's U17 Greco-Roman wrestling team has claimed the championship title at an international tournament held in Georgia, delivering an impressive performance against teams from several countries.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the competition featured 10 teams from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani squad competed under the guidance of head coach Rafiq Huseynov and coach Mushvig Mammadov.

The team included the following wrestlers:

45kg: Mahammad Mudali 48kg: Polad Gulverdiyev 51kg: Ali Javadli, Punhan Shahmarov 55kg: Omar Salmanov, Huseyn Mustafazade 60kg: Abdurahman Huseynli, Gurban Majnunov 65kg: Elmir Charkazov 71kg: Ali Mammadov 80kg: Isfahan Hasanov, Zaka Yusubov 92kg: Zohrab Safarov, Ruslan Nuriyev 110kg: Mahammad Orujov

Azerbaijan recorded five victories throughout the tournament, defeating every opponent to secure the top spot on the podium.

The team began its winning run with victories over the Armenian teams from Gyumri and Yerevan, as well as the Georgian team from Batumi. Azerbaijan then defeated Georgia's national team in the semifinals to book its place in the final.

The final against the team from Adjara proved to be a closely contested encounter. Although the overall score ended 5–5, Azerbaijan prevailed thanks to its advantage in the number of wins by fall, securing the championship trophy.

The tournament provided valuable international experience for Azerbaijan's young wrestlers and served as an important part of their preparations for upcoming official competitions.