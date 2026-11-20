MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A major Sports Festival is taking place in Gazakh, Azerbaijan's designated Sports Capital for 2026, bringing together young athletes aged 13 to 15 from across the country.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, participants are competing in a wide range of disciplines, including athletics, weightlifting, shooting, badminton, basketball, boxing, judo, football, gymnastics, handball, mountaineering, fencing, winter sports, archery, rugby, table tennis, water sports, taekwondo, wrestling, tennis, triathlon, cycling, volleyball and swimming.

In addition to sporting activities, the festival features educational sessions and training programmes covering first aid, military-patriotic education, vocals, model-making, rescue operations, the Constitution, scouting, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) and artificial intelligence (AI).

An archery competition has also been organized as part of the festival programme.

On November 19, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with festival participants around a campfire, engaging in informal conversations and answering their questions.

During the friendly gathering, young athletes representing different sporting disciplines shared their impressions and experiences of the festival.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Gayibov wished the participants continued success in their sporting careers.

The festival is scheduled to conclude on November 22.