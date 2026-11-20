MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra)-- European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti said Jordan's highly strategic geographical location makes it an important hub for connectivity, particularly in the field of digital connectivity.

Through the MEDUSA project, which currently provides data connectivity between Jordan and Europe, the foundations will be laid for further expansion in the future, she added.

Vigliotti made the remarks during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, held for the first time at the Dead Sea, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Jordan and the European Union.

She said the conference addressed several key issues, adding that, alongside the agreements signed during the event, one of the most important aspects was reviewing the progress achieved through joint cooperation, as well as ongoing efforts on the Aqaba-Amman water desalination and conveyance project.

She noted that the EIB Board of Directors had approved an additional €200 million in financing to support the readiness of the National Water Carrier Project, which aims to strengthen the distribution of water supplied through the project to various economic sectors.

This financing will be complemented by a €50 million grant from the European Commission, she added.

Vigliotti also highlighted the EIB's longstanding cooperation with Jordanian banks to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), noting that the conference had also witnessed the signing of an important agreement in the digital economy sector.

She said an agreement was signed on the MEDUSA submarine cable system project, which aims to establish digital connectivity between Jordan and Europe, adding that the project could eventually serve as a gateway for connectivity with Asia as well.

//Petra// MF