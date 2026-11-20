MENAFN - GetNews)"Event graphic for Under the Stars, a free evening of pet therapy and a sound bath at Veterans Memorial Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ, on Saturday, November 21, from 5 to 6 p.m. Brought to you by Peace of Mind, The Peace of Mind Foundation, the Berkeley Heights Mayors Wellness Committee, and Creature Comfort Pet Therapy."The Peace of Mind Collective invites the community to a free outdoor evening in Berkeley Heights on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with therapy dogs from Creature Comfort Pet Therapy and a guided sound bath under the stars.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Nov. 20, 2026 - The Peace of Mind Foundation and Peace of Mind Yoga, Counseling, and Wellness Center, together the Peace of Mind Collective, are hosting a free evening at Veterans Memorial Park on Plainfield Avenue in Berkeley Heights. The Collective is partnering with the Berkeley Heights Mayor's Wellness Committee and Creature Comfort Pet Therapy to bring therapy dogs to the event.

From 5:00 to 5:30 p.m., guests can meet the therapy dogs from Creature Comfort Pet Therapy. At 5:30 p.m., the Collective will lead a guided sound bath under the stars. The evening wraps up at 6:00 p.m.

"We wanted to give people an hour that asks nothing of them," said Kristina Silvestry, founder of Peace of Mind Yoga, Counseling, and Wellness Center and executive director of The Peace of Mind Foundation. "You can come for the dogs, stay for the sound bath, or just sit and breathe. So many of us are running on empty, and sometimes rest starts with something this simple."

The event is free and open to everyone. Kids are welcome. Come for either part of the evening or stay for both. Please bring a chair and a blanket, and bundle up.

Register for the free event here!

About The Peace of Mind Foundation

The Peace of Mind Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Through the Peace of Mind Foundation Sexual Violence Resource and Advocacy Center: Karolina's Place, it serves survivors of sexual violence in Union County with a 24-hour hotline, counseling, support groups, advocacy, and prevention education. Survivors can reach an advocate at (908) 233-7273. The Foundation also brings yoga, mindfulness, and animal-assisted activities to schools through Project Peace, and offers free community wellness programs and professional training.

Learn more at pomnjfoundation

About Peace of Mind Yoga, Counseling, and Wellness Center

Peace of Mind Yoga, Counseling, and Wellness Center is a for-profit private counseling practice and wellness studio in Berkeley Heights. The practice has served clients for more than 15 years across more than 20,000 sessions. The counseling team works with clients experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, PTSD, and complex PTSD, and supports clients living with chronic conditions such as Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) and POTS. The studio offers somatic yoga, power yoga, Reiki, sound bowl sessions, and meditation.

Learn more at pomnj