MENAFN - GetNews)"ZEELOOL's Style Quiz and AR Virtual Try-On help shoppers explore eyewear across five personal style categories during the 2026 Black Friday event."ZEELOOL is pairing its 2026 Black Friday eyewear event with a three-question Style Quiz, five curated aesthetics and AR Virtual Try-On to support more personalized frame discovery.

NY, UNITED STATES - Nov. 20, 2026 - With the Black Friday shopping peak approaching, ZEELOOL is pairing its seasonal eyewear event with digital tools that help shoppers discover frames based on personal style.

ZEELOOL's 2026 Black Friday sale offers up to 90% off eligible frames. Through Nov. 26, eligible photochromic and blue-light-blocking lens options are available at 12% off. The lens discount is scheduled to increase to 20% from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1, subject to product eligibility and the terms displayed at checkout.

In addition to these offers, ZEELOOL's online Style Quiz also provides shoppers a fast starting place to discover frames that match their fashion preferences. The quiz asks three questions inspired by different esthetics and then provides you with a style result with frame recommendations to match. You don't need an account to take the quiz.

"Eyewear is a functional purchase as well as a visible aspect of personal style," said Yvonne, Marketing Campaign Manager at ZEELOOL. "The Style Quiz is intended to make finding frames feel more approachable, while AR technology gives shoppers another way to virtually try on selected styles before ordering."

Five Ways to Explore Personal Style

The ZEELOOL style experience organizes its frame recommendations around five aesthetics:



Everyday Chic features modern frames designed for effortless city style.

Retro combines vintage-inspired eyewear with a contemporary twist.

Statement highlights bold, confidence-boosting frames designed to stand out.

Quiet Luxury focuses on refined eyewear with a subtle, elevated appearance. Business Casual presents polished everyday glasses for work and beyond.

The categories are designed as browsing guides rather than fixed labels. Shoppers can complete the quiz, move freely between the five collections or browse the page without taking the quiz. They can also retake the quiz to explore a different style direction.

Selected glasses shown throughout the experience are available starting at $7 during the Black Friday event. Prices and promotional eligibility may vary by product and campaign stage, please check current information on the applicable product page and in the cart.

AR Try-On Supports Frame Comparison

Selected ZEELOOL products include AR Virtual Try-On, allowing shoppers to preview how different frames may appear on their face through a compatible device.

The feature can help compare colors, proportions and silhouettes, including the visual differences between understated frames and more expressive designs. Only products displaying an AR Try-On badge support the feature.

Virtual try-on is intended as a visual aid. Frame measurements, prescription requirements and available lens options should still be reviewed before ordering.

Style Discovery Beyond Seasonal Discounts

In addition to the Style Quiz collections, shoppers can explore ZEELOOL's best-selling styles, November releases and monthly favorites through the brand's 2026 new-eyewear destination.

The Black Friday experience is more than just browsing for discounts. It's about pairing curated collections with digital resources and seasonal pricing. It gives shoppers several ways to approach eyewear selection based on personal aesthetics, practical requirements and budget.

Explore the ZEELOOL Style Quiz and style collections at:

Discover best sellers and new glasses of 2026 at:

Current Black Friday offers and campaign terms are available at:

About ZEELOOL

ZEELOOL is an online eyewear brand with in-house frame design capabilities and a company-owned factory. The company offers prescription glasses and fashion-forward frames across a broad range of colors, shapes and aesthetics. Its digital shopping experience includes style discovery tools and AR Virtual Try-On on eligible products, supporting a more personalized way to explore eyewear online.