MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 11:27 pm - Same Day Cash For Cars is a cash-for-cars and vehicle recycling service based at 55551 Range Rd 213, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta T8L 4A8.

Fort Saskatchewan, AB. - With snow on the way, Same Day Cash For Cars is reminding local vehicle owners that an unused car, truck or van is easier to sell before the deep cold sets in. The company offers cash for cars Fort Saskatchewan residents can arrange by phone, with free towing and payment at pickup.

Why Timing Matters Before Winter

A car that sits in a driveway all season collects snow, ice and road salt. Doors can freeze shut. Batteries drain. A vehicle that ran in September may not start in January, and a non-running car is harder to move on a snowed-in lot.

Sellers who act early avoid most of those problems. The vehicle is easier to reach, easier to inspect and easier to describe accurately when the quote is given.

What the Service Covers

Same Day Cash For Cars buys scrap, junk, damaged, non-running and running vehicles. Its cash for cars Fort Saskatchewan service also reaches nearby communities, including Bruderheim, Gibbons, Redwater, Sherwood Park, and parts of Sturgeon, Strathcona and Lamont counties.

Offers are based on the vehicle's weight, the daily scrap-metal price, salvageable parts, and its year, make and condition. The quoted amount is paid at pickup if the vehicle matches the description given. Same-day pickup is available in most cases.

How Sellers Can Prepare

Find the proof of ownership and a government-issued photo ID.

Remove the licence plates before pickup. In Alberta, the plates belong to the owner.

Clear snow from around the vehicle so the tow truck can reach it.

Tell the buyer if the registration is lost or the vehicle has a lien.

Have the year, make, model and condition ready for the quote.

The company brings the Alberta bill of sale to the pickup and explains the Notice of Disposition. Payment is made by cash or e-transfer. Towing is free and is not deducted from the offer.

How to Get a Quote

Owners can call for a free quote, schedule a free pickup, sign the bill of sale and get paid on the spot. Details on the process are published at Same Day Cash For Cars. The phone line is open Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For owners weighing cash for cars Fort Saskatchewan options this season, the practical advice is simple: collect the paperwork, clear the access and book the pickup before the first heavy snowfall.

About Same Day Cash For Cars

Same Day Cash For Cars is a cash-for-cars and vehicle recycling service based at 55551 Range Rd 213, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta T8L 4A8. It buys vehicles in any condition and tows them away free. More information is available at