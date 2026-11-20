MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2026 11:57 pm - The B2B auction platform helps small businesses keep their shelves full, save hours of sourcing time, and give used clothing a second life.

Every small thrift store owner knows the feeling. It's Monday morning. The racks look thin. Donations were slow last week, and regular customers have already seen everything on the floor. Big chains have buyers, trucks, and warehouses. Small shops have a phone, a van, and not nearly enough hours in the day.

MyThriftXchange (MTX), a B2B online thrift auction platform run by Market Squared, LLC, wants to change that. The platform gives small thrift stores, solo resellers, and new exporters the same access to bulk stock that larger players have. Everything happens in one place, online, with open bidding and clear rules.

The Problem Small Sellers Face Every Week

Running a small resale business is hard work. Most owners do it all. They buy the stock. They sort it, clean it, and price it. They take photos, write listings, pack orders, and answer customer messages late at night.

On top of that, finding good stock has always been a struggle. Donations come in waves. One month brings ten bags of baby clothes when shoppers want winter coats. The next month brings almost nothing. Warehouse visits can eat up a whole day, and there's no promise the trip will be worth it.

For many small sellers, the hardest part isn't selling. It's finding enough of the right things to sell.

Leveling the Playing Field

For a long time, the best bulk lots went to whoever had the right contacts. If you didn't know the right charity manager or warehouse owner, you got what was left over. New businesses often didn't know where to start at all.

MTX opens that up. Sellers list their lots on the platform. Approved buyers can see them, compare them, and bid live. The highest bid at the end wins. It doesn't matter whether you run one small shop or ten. Every buyer sees the same listings and plays by the same rules.

"A small business owner should be able to find good stock without knowing someone who knows someone," said the manager, MyThriftXchange. "We wanted to build a place where the lot speaks for itself and the price is set in the open. That's fair for buyers, and it's fair for sellers too."

Real Value for Busy People

MTX is built to give time back to people who don't have much of it:

One place to shop. Buyers can browse bulk used clothing from different sellers side by side, without driving anywhere.

Clear choices. Lots are listed as credential (unsorted donations), institutional (pre-sorted bales), graded (sorted by quality), or mixed. Buyers can pick the type that fits their time, space, and customers.

More than clothing. Shoes, bags, purses, belts, hats, toys, books, bric-a-brac, and rags are also listed. A shop can stock several sections from one source.

Safe payments. Payments run through Stripe. Funds go to the seller only after the buyer pays in full.

Fair disputes. If something goes wrong, both sides back up their claims with certified scale weights, documents, and photos. No one is left guessing.

Pricing is kept simple. Buyer and seller plans start at $99 per month, and annual plans include one month free. Sellers pay 0% fees on their sales. That flat, clear cost helps small businesses plan ahead without surprises.

What It Means for Sellers

The value doesn't only go one way. Charities, sorting centers, and textile suppliers often have more stock than they can move. Bales pile up. Storage costs rise. Good clothing sits in a corner when it could be on someone's rack.

MTX gives these sellers a direct line to serious, verified buyers. Instead of making call after call, a seller can list a lot and let the market do the work. Open bidding helps them get a fair price, and buyer verification means they're dealing with real businesses.

"Sellers tell us the same thing over and over," said the manager. "They don't want to spend their week chasing buyers. They want to clear space, get paid fairly, and know the clothes are going somewhere they'll be used."

How a Typical Auction Works

The process is designed to be easy, even for first-time users:

A seller lists a lot with details like type, weight, and contents.

Approved buyers browse the listing and compare it with others.

Bidding opens, and buyers watch updates in real time.

The highest bidder wins when the auction closes.

The buyer pays in full through Stripe, and funds move to the seller.

Both sides are introduced by email to arrange freight and delivery.

It's a simple flow, but it removes much of the back-and-forth that used to slow bulk deals down.

Good for Business, Good for the Planet

There's a bigger reason all of this matters. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, millions of tons of textiles end up in landfills each year. Much of that clothing could still be worn, sold, or reused.

Every lot that moves through MTX is stock that gets another chance. A sweater sorted out of one charity's bale might end up on a rack in a small town shop. A pair of jeans that didn't sell in one city might find a happy buyer in another. Worn-out pieces can go to textile recyclers as rags instead of going to the trash. To date, more than 2,115,000 pounds of goods have been traded on the platform.

"We think of it as a chain of small wins," said the manager. "A seller clears space. A buyer gets fresh stock at a fair price. A shopper finds something they love. And fewer clothes get thrown away. When you add that up across every lot, it really means something."

Help for People Who Are Just Starting Out

Not everyone on MTX is a seasoned trader. Many users are new to the second-hand business. Some are turning a weekend hobby into a real income. Others are opening their first shop.

To help them, MTX shares free guides on its blog. Topics include how to compare suppliers and how to get started with second-hand import and export. The goal is to help new buyers make smart choices before they spend money.

MTX also suggests a few simple habits for first-time buyers:

Start small. Try one lot before buying many.

Know your customer. Buy what your shoppers actually want, not just what looks cheap.

Set a max bid. Decide your top price before the auction starts, and stick to it.

Count every cost. Include freight, sorting time, and selling fees in your math.

Track your results. Note what sold and what didn't, and use that to guide your next bid.

The platform's used clothing wholesale auctions make it easy to test different lot types without a big upfront commitment.

Built on Simple Values

At its heart, MTX is built on a few simple ideas. Trading should be open. Prices should be fair. Small businesses deserve the same chances as big ones. And good clothing should be worn, not wasted.

Getting Started

Businesses can sign up at mythriftxchange. The steps are simple: verify a company email, add company details, choose a plan, and link a Stripe account. Most accounts are checked and activated within 24 hours. Once approved, buyers can start browsing and bidding right away.

About MyThriftXchange

MyThriftXchange (MTX) is a B2B online thrift auction platform that connects bulk thrift buyers and sellers. Run by Market Squared, LLC, MTX hosts live auctions for used clothing, shoes, bags, toys, books, bric-a-brac, and rags. Its goal is to make bulk thrift trading simple, fair, and open to businesses of every size. Learn more at mythriftxchange.

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