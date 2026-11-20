MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 12:34 am - Cash for Cars Edmonton explains what sets a scrap car offer, what sellers need on hand, and how free pickup works across the Edmonton region.

Edmonton, AB - Two Edmonton sellers with the same make and year can get different scrap offers a week apart. Cash for Cars Edmonton is sharing a plain-language guide to scrap car removal Edmonton owners can use before they call, so the number they hear makes sense.

What sets a scrap offer

A scrap vehicle is one where the metal holds most of the value. Its parts are gone or too damaged to reuse. Cash for Cars Edmonton says four things shape the offer:

The vehicle's weight

The current scrap metal price, which changes weekly

Any parts that can still be salvaged

The year, make and condition of the vehicle

Because the metal price moves, a firm number comes after the vehicle is inspected, not before.

Why the same car can price differently

Scrap metal is bought and sold on a market that moves from week to week. When prices rise, offers for heavy vehicles rise with them. When prices fall, offers follow. That is why a quote from last month may not match this week's number. A vehicle that still holds usable parts is handled differently from one that is pure scrap, so the condition of the engine, transmission and body matters too.

Cash for Cars Edmonton suggests sellers keep a few details handy before calling: the year, make and model, whether the car starts, where it is parked, and whether any loan remains. With those details, the team can explain what a fair range looks like and book a pickup time.

What sellers should have ready

Sellers need proof of ownership. If a loan is still active on the vehicle, the finance must be cleared first. The vehicle does not have to run or drive. Alberta sale paperwork is explained at collection.

How pickup and payment work

Pickup is free within 80 km of Edmonton, and the pickup fee is not taken out of the offer. Collection is usually same-day. Payment is in cash, on the spot. The team serves Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Nisku, Beaumont, Devon and Morinville. Vehicles are dismantled and recycled in-house and with partner recyclers.

Key facts

Service: scrap car removal, running or not

Pickup: free within 80 km of Edmonton, usually same-day

Payment: cash on the spot

Hours: 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday

Phone: (780) 844-7317

About Cash for Cars Edmonton

Cash for Cars Edmonton buys scrap, junk and damaged vehicles across the Edmonton region and recycles them. Learn more at