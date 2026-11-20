Why Scrap Car Removal Edmonton Offers Change With The Metal Market
Edmonton, AB - Two Edmonton sellers with the same make and year can get different scrap offers a week apart. Cash for Cars Edmonton is sharing a plain-language guide to scrap car removal Edmonton owners can use before they call, so the number they hear makes sense.
What sets a scrap offer
A scrap vehicle is one where the metal holds most of the value. Its parts are gone or too damaged to reuse. Cash for Cars Edmonton says four things shape the offer:
The vehicle's weight
The current scrap metal price, which changes weekly
Any parts that can still be salvaged
The year, make and condition of the vehicle
Because the metal price moves, a firm number comes after the vehicle is inspected, not before.
Why the same car can price differently
Scrap metal is bought and sold on a market that moves from week to week. When prices rise, offers for heavy vehicles rise with them. When prices fall, offers follow. That is why a quote from last month may not match this week's number. A vehicle that still holds usable parts is handled differently from one that is pure scrap, so the condition of the engine, transmission and body matters too.
Cash for Cars Edmonton suggests sellers keep a few details handy before calling: the year, make and model, whether the car starts, where it is parked, and whether any loan remains. With those details, the team can explain what a fair range looks like and book a pickup time.
What sellers should have ready
Sellers need proof of ownership. If a loan is still active on the vehicle, the finance must be cleared first. The vehicle does not have to run or drive. Alberta sale paperwork is explained at collection.
How pickup and payment work
Pickup is free within 80 km of Edmonton, and the pickup fee is not taken out of the offer. Collection is usually same-day. Payment is in cash, on the spot. The team serves Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Leduc, Fort Saskatchewan, Nisku, Beaumont, Devon and Morinville. Vehicles are dismantled and recycled in-house and with partner recyclers.
Key facts
Service: scrap car removal, running or not
Pickup: free within 80 km of Edmonton, usually same-day
Payment: cash on the spot
Hours: 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday
Phone: (780) 844-7317
About Cash for Cars Edmonton
Cash for Cars Edmonton buys scrap, junk and damaged vehicles across the Edmonton region and recycles them. Learn more at
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