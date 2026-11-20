MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 12:36 am - Ondezx is an academic research support company offering PhD assistance, research writing, technical implementation, data analysis, and journal publication support to researchers across multiple disciplines.

Academic research requires more than a subject idea and access to published information. It involves identifying a research problem, examining existing studies, selecting suitable methodologies, analysing evidence, and presenting findings in accordance with academic standards. Each stage requires a different set of skills and careful attention to research objectives. Ondezx works in this field by offering academic and technical research support to PhD scholars, postgraduate students, and researchers across multiple disciplines.

Ondezx Groups Private Limited, known as Ondezx, is an academic research support company with services covering different stages of the research process. Its areas of expertise include research topic selection, proposal development, thesis and dissertation assistance, literature review, research methodology, technical implementation, statistical analysis, academic writing, and journal publication support. The company works with researchers on both conceptual and practical requirements, considering the subject area, research objectives, and specific needs of each project.

Research Planning and Topic Selection

Choosing a research topic is one of the first important decisions in a PhD journey. A suitable topic should be relevant to the research field, manageable within the available resources, and supported by a clear research direction. Ondezx assists scholars with topic identification, research gap exploration, and proposal development. This includes refining research questions, defining objectives, and organising the proposed study into a structured research plan.

Thesis, Dissertation, and Academic Writing Support

A thesis or dissertation brings together different stages of research in a structured academic document. Its chapters must maintain consistency between the research problem, literature, methodology, findings, and conclusions. Ondezx offers assistance with different sections, including the introduction, literature review, problem statement, methodology, results, discussion, and conclusion. The company also supports academic editing, formatting, and manuscript refinement to help researchers present their work clearly while following their university guidelines.

Literature Review and Research Methodology

A literature review involves examining existing studies, understanding research developments, and identifying areas that require further investigation. Ondezx assists researchers with literature review preparation, research gap identification, and systematic literature review requirements.

The company also offers methodology-related support covering quantitative, qualitative, and mixed-method approaches. Assistance may include research design, sampling techniques, questionnaire development, data collection methods, and selecting suitable analytical procedures based on the research objectives.

Technical Implementation and Software Support

Research projects in engineering and computer science often involve practical implementation, modelling, simulation, and programming. Ondezx offers technical assistance using tools and technologies such as MATLAB, Simulink, Python, Java, Xilinx, NS2, NS3, Cadence, and Weka.

The company also supports blockchain-related research and implementation requirements. The choice of technology depends on the research problem, project objectives, and technical specifications.

Data Analysis and Statistical Assistance

Data analysis is a central part of research involving quantitative and qualitative evidence. Reliable findings depend on appropriate data preparation, method selection, and interpretation. Ondezx offers analysis support using SPSS, R, Python, Stata, and Microsoft Excel. For qualitative research, assistance is also available with NVivo and ATLAS.

Depending on the research design, requirements may include data cleaning, descriptive statistics, hypothesis testing, correlation, regression, coding, and thematic analysis. The analytical approach is selected according to the research questions and the nature of the collected information.

Research Paper Writing and Journal Publication

Publishing research findings requires more than preparing a manuscript. Researchers must understand journal scope, author guidelines, formatting requirements, referencing styles, and submission procedures.

Ondezx offers manuscript preparation, academic editing, formatting, and journal publication assistance. Researchers exploring SCI, Scopus, Web of Science, UGC-related, and ABDC journal categories can seek support in understanding publication requirements and identifying suitable journals.

Journal indexing and coverage should always be checked through the relevant official databases, as these details can change. Publication decisions remain with the respective journal editors and peer reviewers.

Research Support Across Multiple Disciplines

Research requirements differ between academic fields. A management study may examine organisational behaviour, while an engineering project may involve simulation and system development. Healthcare research may require statistical examination of clinical information, whereas computer science projects may involve machine learning or algorithm development.

Ondezx works across several academic areas:

Management: Human resources, marketing, finance, strategic management, and organisational behaviour.

Engineering: Mechanical, civil, electrical, electronics, and structural engineering.

Computer Science: Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, cybersecurity, and cloud computing.

Nursing and Healthcare: Nursing research, public health, clinical research, and healthcare management.

Education: Curriculum development, educational leadership, teaching methods, and learning technologies.

The requirements of each discipline differ, so research assistance is considered in relation to the subject, objectives, methodology, and expected academic output.

The Team Behind Ondezx

Ondezx brings together academic research, technical implementation, publication coordination, and business operations. Vishnu Radhakrishnan and Ahalya Devaraj oversee the company's leadership and operations. Ruby C serves as Technical Lead, heading a team of technical experts. Ram Niranj works as Operations Manager, handling publication-related operations, while Sheeba D serves as a board member involved in business operations and client queries.

These roles represent the different functions involved in the company's services. Technical development, academic assistance, publication coordination, and client communication each require specialised knowledge and organised processes.

Supporting Scholars at Different Stages of Research

Every research project has its own requirements. A scholar beginning a PhD may need assistance with topic selection, while another researcher may be working on data analysis or preparing a journal manuscript. Ondezx aims to address these different requirements through its range of academic and technical support services.

By bringing together research guidance, writing assistance, software implementation, data analysis, and publication support, the company provides researchers with a place to discuss their academic needs and explore suitable assistance.