MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 12:59 am - An online exhibition built with ExhVerse can have its own artwork selection and introduction, allowing organizers to present distinct projects without combining them into one group show.

ExhVerse provides an online exhibition ( platform for organizations presenting more than one artist or project. With support for multiple exhibitions, the platform allows organizers to prepare separate shows, each containing its own selection of artwork images and supporting information.

For a gallery planning several presentations, that separation has a practical purpose. Each project can be introduced by its own title and considered on its own terms. Visitors interested in a particular artist can be directed to that artist's exhibition, while the organization's wider program provides the connection between the shows.

An independent arts space, for example, could prepare one exhibition of charcoal drawings and another featuring digital landscape paintings. The artists may belong to the same program without sharing a subject or working method. Separate presentations give each artist room for an appropriate introduction, rather than asking one exhibition statement to explain both practices.

Organizers can create these displays using ExhVerse's pre-designed 3D gallery environments. They select a template, upload artwork images, and add exhibition and artwork information. The process is carried out for each show, with the organizer deciding which material belongs in each presentation.

The relationship between the shows can be explained through the organization's existing communications. A program page on its website could list the exhibition titles, introduce the participating artists, and provide a link to each published show. A newsletter could feature one project while also listing the others. The organization prepares these listings itself; they are separate from the individual exhibitions hosted on ExhVerse.

“A program can bring several artists together without requiring their work to become a single exhibition,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of ExhVerse.“We want each online exhibition to have room for its own identity. Organizers can then introduce those distinct projects as part of the wider work they support.”

This approach also gives each announcement a specific destination. When an organization writes about one artist's project, it can direct readers to the corresponding exhibition. The title, images, and introduction they encounter relate to that announcement, making clear which part of the program they are viewing.

ExhVerse's free version currently supports up to three exhibitions with 30 works per exhibition and access to free templates. Pro supports up to 30 exhibitions with 200 works per exhibition. Organizers can consider both the number of planned shows and the size of each selection when choosing a plan.

Published exhibitions open in a browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, without a separate app. Visitors can explore the artwork images and read the supplied descriptions independently. Exhibition preparation, publication decisions, and announcements remain the organizer's responsibility.

Galleries and arts organizations planning several distinct presentations can explore to give each project its own digital setting.

About ExhVerse

ExhVerse is a browser-based 3D gallery and virtual exhibition platform powered by FlipHTML5. It provides ready-made exhibition environments and tools for presenting artwork images and written information online. Free and Pro plans are available.