MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 1:00 am - KWT Spider combines technical SEO and GEO analysis in one desktop tool. It crawls websites to detect issues and assess AI search readiness. Available for Windows, macOS and Linux with a free 250 URL and 250 link demo.

November 19, 2026 – KWT Spider brings technical SEO diagnostics and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) analysis together in one desktop platform designed for website owners and SEO professionals who need a clearer understanding of website performance and search visibility. As search continues to evolve with the growing use of AI-powered platforms and generative search tools, website analysis is no longer limited to traditional search engine requirements and businesses are increasingly looking at how their website structure and content can support visibility across different search environments.

KWT Spider combines website crawling with detailed technical SEO checks and GEO analysis to make website auditing more practical and accessible. The software examines website pages and internal links while identifying common technical problems such as broken links and redirect issues, duplicate content, missing metadata and indexability concerns. By bringing multiple diagnostic checks into one desktop application the platform makes it easier to review website structure and understand areas that may require attention without relying on repeated manual inspections.

KWT Spider includes different crawl modes to support a range of website auditing tasks. Spider Crawl explores a website through its URLs and internal links while List Crawl allows users to examine a specific set of URLs for redirect testing and migration checks or other targeted analysis. Offline Crawl can inspect locally stored website files before launch and identify missing images or CSS and JavaScript resources that may affect the website once it becomes available online.

KWT Spider provides detailed reports on key website elements such as page titles, meta descriptions, headings and canonical tags, HTTP status codes, internal links and structured data which makes it easier to identify technical SEO issues and gain a better understanding of website page structure. These reports help website owners and SEO professionals review technical details in an organised manner while identifying issues that may affect website accessibility and search engine crawling.

Alongside technical SEO analysis the platform incorporates GEO and EEAT-related checks to examine website content and structural signals associated with AI search readiness. These capabilities offer an additional way to review content clarity and authorship and trust-related elements while considering how information may be interpreted or referenced by AI-powered search platforms. The combination of technical crawling and GEO analysis allows website audits to cover both conventional search requirements and emerging AI search considerations through a single desktop tool.

KWT Spider is designed for both smaller websites and larger crawl projects with features that support ongoing audits and website development checks. Its desktop-based approach also allows crawl data to remain locally stored on the computer which can be useful when reviewing websites and working with project data.

Availability

KWT Spider is available for Windows, macOS and Linux with a free demo that allows up to 250 URLs and 250 links to be crawled. The demo gives users a chance to try its features and get familiar with the software before moving to the full version.

About the Company

KWT Spider focuses on making website auditing more manageable by bringing crawling and technical checks together in one desktop application. It is intended for people involved in website management and development and SEO who need a practical way to review site details and identify areas that may require attention. Issues while evaluating elements that contribute to search visibility. KWT Spider combines website crawling and technical diagnostics with GEO and EEAT-related analysis to support website auditing and search visibility assessment.

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