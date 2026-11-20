MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 1:04 am - Dan Home Construction, a Melbourne fencing company, lists ten fence and gate types ahead of summer, including aluminium, pool, garden and timber fencing plus automatic gate installation. Owners should check council and Fences Act rules.

Spring ends this month in Melbourne, and many households turn their attention to gardens, pools and boundaries before the summer break. Owners looking for a fencing company Melbourne can see the range from Dan Home Construction on its fencing page. It lists ten fence and gate types.

The ten types on the list

The company lists aluminium, chain link, garden, iron, picket, pool, steel, timber and wood fencing. It also lists automatic gate installation. The page gives no details for each material. Owners who need sizes, finishes or lead times should ask when they enquire. The list is on the company's fencing services page.

Matching the fence to the job

A fence around a pool has a different job from one around a vegetable bed. Pool fencing is a safety barrier. Garden fencing marks out a space. Chain link is often chosen for open boundaries. Owners can sort their project into one of these jobs before they ask for a price. That makes quotes easier to compare, because each one covers the same work.

Rules to check before work starts

Fence work can involve neighbours and councils. In Victoria, pool barriers must meet state safety rules. Shared boundary fences fall under the Fences Act 1968. These are general points, not advice for one property. Owners should check the current rules with their council and ask the company what it handles.

Other work on the site

Dan Home Construction also lists decks and pergolas, gardening and landscaping, painting, renovation and tiling. A fence job can sit alongside any of these when an owner is preparing a yard for the warmer months. The site also has separate pages for iron, garden and chain link fencing. Asking early gives owners time to compare quotes before summer.

The fencing services page names Melbourne as the service area but does not list suburbs. Anyone comparing each fencing company Melbourne offers should ask which suburbs the company will travel to.

About Dan Home Construction

Dan Home Construction is a Melbourne building and home improvement business. Its work includes fencing, renovation, decks, pergolas, gardens, painting and tiling.