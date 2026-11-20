Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
|Cita-loan
|ISIN
|DK000955566-6
|Reference rate
|Cita6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 13,900 mio.
|Total bids
|DKK 45,144 mio.
|Interest rate spread
|+0.56%
|Price
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-07-2030
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment
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Refinancing of floating rate loans
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