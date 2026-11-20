MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's 16-Qubit Algorithm Produces Results Advancing the Potential for More Computationally Efficient Nuclear Modeling

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs (the "Company" or "QXL"), a developer of advanced quantum computing technologies, today announced a technological milestone achieved by its Nuclear Simulation Team, successfully executing a quantum algorithm designed to simulate photon transport through shielding materials on IBM's Fez superconducting quantum processor.

The experiment demonstrated the ability of a 16-qubit quantum algorithm to accurately reproduce key characteristics of photon propagation, scattering, attenuation and detection through a two-dimensional tungsten collimator, producing results closely aligned with analytical calculations and classical simulations.

Beyond demonstrating accuracy, the significance of the experiment lies in the potential of quantum algorithms to reduce the computational resources required for complex nuclear simulations.

Conventional GPU-based Monte Carlo simulations rely on processing large numbers of individual particle histories to calculate radiation behavior, often requiring substantial computational resources. Quantum X Labs is developing an alternative approach that uses quantum-state preparation and reversible quantum operations to encode particle transport probabilities and evaluate detection outcomes.

In the experiment, each measurement point was evaluated using 4,096 quantum shots, with results closely matching classical references. The demonstrated circuit provides a foundation for future quantum amplitude estimation, which could reduce the sampling effort needed to estimate radiation transport probabilities. The experiment did not implement amplitude estimation or establish an efficiency advantage over GPU-based methods.

The experiment simulated the transport of 140 keV photons through a tungsten collimator, evaluating the effects of shielding attenuation, channel geometry and detector energy thresholds.

Following hardware-noise mitigation, the quantum algorithm demonstrated:



High accuracy: Root-mean-square deviations of approximately 0.03–0.04 compared with exact classical statevector simulation results.

Successful radiation modeling: Accurate reproduction of changes in photon detection probability resulting from variations in tungsten attenuation and channel width. Real quantum hardware validation: Successful execution of the 16-qubit algorithm on IBM's Fez superconducting quantum processor.



"What makes this achievement important is not simply that our quantum algorithm reproduced classical simulation results, but that we demonstrated a coherent and efficient oracle that can serve as a foundation for quantum amplitude estimation," said David Shnaiderov, Head of Nuclear Quantum at Quantum X Labs. "Conventional GPU-based methods can require large numbers of particle histories. Our next objective is to integrate amplitude estimation and test whether it can deliver comparable accuracy with fewer sampling operations. Demonstrating the underlying circuit on real quantum hardware is an important step toward that goal."

Radiation transport simulation plays an important role across the nuclear energy, aerospace, defense, medical imaging and radiation shielding industries. More computationally efficient simulation methods could support increasingly complex system designs while potentially reducing computational requirements.

Quantum X Labs intends to expand the complexity of its nuclear simulation algorithms, integrate quantum amplitude estimation with the demonstrated oracle, and benchmark sampling requirements and computational performance against GPU-accelerated Monte Carlo methods.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

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Michal Efraty

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