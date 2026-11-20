WESTLAKE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoJack by Solera today congratulated Kyle Larson, crew chief Cliff Daniels, and the entire Hendrick Motorsports organization on winning the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Larson clinched the title on Sunday, November 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, securing his third career Cup Series championship and his second in a row in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

The championship places Larson in rare company. He is the first driver to win back-to-back Cup Series titles since Jimmie Johnson's run of five straight from 2006 through 2010, and only the 11th driver in series history to win three or more championships. Inside Hendrick Motorsports, he joins Johnson and Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to win three or more titles for the organization, and the 2026 crown extends the team's record to 16 NASCAR Cup Series championships.

A CHAMPIONSHIP DECIDED EARLY

Larson did not need the checkered flag to settle it. A fourth-place finish in the opening stage at Homestead earned seven stage points and mathematically locked up the title before the race reached its halfway mark. He went on to finish 12th and claimed the championship by 49 points over Christopher Bell.

The finale capped a 10-race Chase in which Larson won three times, including a final-lap victory at Talladega that turned a five-point lead into a 73-point advantage with two races remaining. For Daniels, the title is his third as a crew chief, making him just the eighth crew chief in Cup Series history to win three or more championships.

PERFORMANCE THRIVES HERE

Championships like this are never accidental. They are engineered through preparation, real-time information, disciplined execution, and a team that trusts the system around it. On pit road, every call depends on clear visibility and fast, accurate data. When conditions change, the best teams respond in seconds because everyone is working from the same picture.

That belief is what connects LoJack by Solera with Hendrick Motorsports. The same standards that win on Sunday shape what dealers, drivers, and law enforcement expect from LoJack every day: knowing where a vehicle is, getting the right information to the right people quickly, and acting with confidence when it matters most.

Through the LoJack mobile app, drivers gain connected features such as 24/7 vehicle location, trip history, and battery insights. Dealers use LoJack to help protect and manage inventory. And when a vehicle is stolen, LoJack connects recovery efforts to more than 17,000 law enforcement agencies and agents on the LoJack LE app, helping officers act on theft data faster.

The credit for this championship belongs to Larson, Daniels, the No. 5 team, and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. LoJack is proud to stand alongside them and to celebrate what they have built.

