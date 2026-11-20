MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVE Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) (“INVE Technologies” or the“Company”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified“Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $20 million in value of shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Based on the preliminary count by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, a total of approximately 10,742,030 shares of the Company's common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $2.85 per share, including approximately 828,284 shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer and based on the preliminary count by the depositary, the Company expects to purchase approximately 7,494,734 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.85 per share, for a total cost of approximately $21.4 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 31.4 percent of the Company's total outstanding shares of common stock as of October 19, 2026. Included in the 7,494,734 shares that the Company expects to purchase are 477,191 shares that the Company has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares. INVE Technologies has been informed by the depositary that the preliminary proration factor for the shares to be purchased by the Company pursuant to the tender offer is approximately 69.8 percent.

The number of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer, the purchase price per share and the proration factor are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the required one trading day period. The final number of shares to be purchased in the tender offer, the final purchase price per share and the final proration factor will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and the completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer, and the return of all other shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly following the completion of the confirmation process.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC acted as the exclusive dealer manager for the tender offer. Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at (800) 515-4507 (toll free) or....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management and can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“plan,”“will,”“intend,”“expect,” and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the preliminary results of the tender offer, the preliminary proration factor, the amount, price and the value of shares that the Company expects to purchase in the tender offer and the expectations regarding the consummation of the tender offer is a forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk that the tender offer will not be completed on the terms previously disclosed (including the price range and number of shares that the Company may purchase pursuant to the tender offer), or at all; the risk that the conditions of the tender offer are not satisfied or waived; changes in the determination of the final number of shares to be purchased in the tender offer and the final aggregate purchase price; developments or changes in general economic or market conditions; developments or changes in the securities markets; developments or changes in the Company's business, financial condition, or cash needs and uses; and the other factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and subsequent reports it files with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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