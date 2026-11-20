MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative 20-inch expandable suitcase keeps work essentials within reach while supporting frequent flyers moving between destinations

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVEL8 has announced its 2026 Black Friday promotion, offering 20% off from November 19 through November 30, 2026, while spotlighting its Grace Carry-On Luggage. Built as an expandable 20-inch business companion with quick-access tech storage and adaptable capacity, the suitcase aims to take the friction out of airport security checks and shifting work schedules.

The LEVEL8 Grace Carry-On Luggage offers a new approach to the organization problem. With a dedicated front-opening laptop compartment, travelers can easily access essential electronics instead of fishing through the main storage. This 20-inch suitcase provides separate spaces for devices, documents, and wardrobe. That practicality is what drives most LEVEL8 luggage, making the steps between departure and arrival far easier to manage.









A Front Compartment Designed Around Airport Routines

The LEVEL8 Grace suitcase uses an independent front compartment that includes a sleeve for a laptop up to 15.6 inches and a tablet up to 9.7 inches. It also offers room for smaller essentials like travel documents, hotel printouts, and boarding passes. The rest of the suitcase stays safe and closed, avoiding accidental spills at security.

This provides efficiency without stress. Someone like a consultant flying to a client meeting can easily access a quick change of clothes when arriving at a hotel, as well as a laptop while on the flight. When they go through security, retrieving the electronics to pass through security doesn't involve many steps or complicated repacking while others watch, adding pressure to the situation.









Passports remain accessible to move through customs. Travel plans are easy to review before grabbing a taxi. Professionals get the carry-on luggage support that makes moving from meeting to meeting more convenient.

Packing Flexibility for a Trip That Changes

Another struggle is that work trips tend not to follow a predetermined packing list. Sometimes, an overnight assignment turns into a weekend stay. Flights may get delayed, gifts may be purchased, or presentation materials may be packed. The Grace offers 36 liters of capacity in its standard configuration and expands to around 42 liters when unzipped. That ensures travel flexibility without needing a larger suitcase.

In its unexpanded form, the suitcase measures 55 x 37 x 25 cm. It includes smooth wheels and a convenient handle. Travelers should always consider the added 3.5 cm of depth when expanded to ensure it fits into overhead compartments. Otherwise, it provides much-needed storage to meet flexible business demands.









Available in black, gray, blue, champagne, and red, the LEVEL8 Grace offers plenty of matching aesthetics when traveling. It's easy to choose a color that fits into a business setting or something that stands out a bit while walking around the terminal. Shoppers investing in LEVEL8 travel pieces like the Grace enjoy a 2-year warranty covering manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship, including functional issues with the shell, wheels, telescopic handle, carry handles, and zippers.

Moving from Check-In to the Meeting

Once fully packed, the LEVEL8 Grace expandable luggage offers smooth travel through a busy airport. It has multidirectional 360-degree spinner wheels that roll smoothly and quietly, helping travelers change direction quickly in crowds and narrow queues. It also features an adjustable telescopic handle to accommodate different heights, plus a grip to easily lift the suitcase in and out of security, cabs, or luggage racks.

LEVEL8 aims to provide premium pieces that accommodate modern travel. A traveler with the Grace Carry-On luggage can move from a train station to a terminal to security to a hotel without spending crucial time reorganizing everything. Combined with an ABS and polycarbonate hard shell that balances weight and durability, the suitcase is a long-lasting solution for business journeys. It has metal corner protection, an integrated TSA-accepted combination lock, and weighs only 4.06 kg when empty.









A Practical Choice for Work and Short Getaways

As a 20-inch carry-on, the Grace offers a durable, flexible, and smooth solution for frequent traveling. It is designed to fall within the published size limits cited by leading travel companies such as British Airways, Jet2, TAP Air Portugal, and Iberia. However, double-checking before a specific flight is always a good idea.

For business travelers off to a conference or needing to put out a fire in a meeting, the LEVEL8 Grace has the features that serve different moments in a single trip. It makes a difference being able to quickly access essential items instead of risking lost time when on a heavy schedule, all with a premium designed piece of luggage that feels up to the challenge of frequent travel.

Getting the Travel Efficiency Businesspeople Need This Season

For anyone, from business travelers to weekend adventurers, needing a luggage upgrade, LEVEL8 has scheduled a 20% Black Friday discount. This promotion runs from November 19 through November 30, 2026. No special code is required when buying from either Amazon but confirming the final price and offer terms before checking out ensures the most savings.

Saving a little extra on premium travel luggage is only the beginning of the Black Friday deal. It highlights the power of convenient, easily accessible carry-on luggage compared to large suitcases that must be checked at security or the time spent in the airport terminal hunting for necessary items.

Founded in 2008, LEVEL8 is a premium travel lifestyle brand focused on purposeful design, durable materials, and intuitive travel solutions. The brand approaches luggage as more than a container. It looks at essential travel problems and finds practical solutions that extend the usability of every piece offered. That is reflected in the 18 international design awards received over the past eight years, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, and International Design Excellence Award (IDEA).









Before adding stress to the next airport security check-in situation, explore how the LEVEL8 Grace Carry-On can ease the entire experience. With convenient front-compartment access, expandable storage for clothing, and a durable design with smooth, multidirectional wheels, this is a premium solution for meetings, conferences, meetups, and wherever the demand leads next. Learn more about all LEVEL8 premium products, as well as Black Friday deals, by visiting LEVEL8 Amazon.

Contact Person: Jade.wang

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