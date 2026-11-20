MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company behind the PlantBrainTM Industrial AI Operating System, trusted by large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operators, adds U.S. market access alongside its Canadian Securities Exchange listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) (OTCQB: VIIIF) (" Algo8 " or the " Company "), an Industrial Artificial Intelligence company whose PlantBrainTM platform turns industrial data into decisions and actions, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (" OTCQB "), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., and will commence trading today under the symbol " VIIIF ".

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") under the symbol "AIOS". The OTCQB cross-listing is intended to allow U.S. retail and institutional investors to buy and sell Algo8 shares in U.S. dollars, during U.S. market hours, through U.S. brokerage accounts that support OTCQB securities.

Building U.S. Investor Access Behind U.S. Commercial Momentum

The OTCQB listing comes less than six weeks after Algo8 began trading on the CSE on October 13, 2026. It is a deliberate next step in the Company's capital markets strategy: a significant and growing share of Algo8's commercial pipeline sits with North American industrial operators, and the OTCQB provides a regulated, transparent venue for the U.S. investors who know those customers best.

Algo8's Industrial AI Operating System connects the operational and business systems customers already run from plant-floor controllers and historians to MES and ERP and combines industrial context with generative, agentic, predictive and physical AI. The platform has been deployed more than 80 times across large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operations, where customers use it to optimize production scheduling, maintenance, quality, energy use and throughput. The Company's investor base includes a strategic investment from Chemelex, a Brookfield portfolio company that is also an Algo8 customer.

"Listing on the OTCQB makes Algo8 more accessible to U.S. investors as we continue to work with U.S. industrial customers, and we believe a U.S. trading presence will increase our visibility with those customers, our channel partners and the institutions that follow the industrial technology space," said Brandon Kou, President of Algo8.

About Algo8 AI Inc.

Algo8 AI Inc. (CSE: AIOS) (OTCQB: VIIIF) is an Industrial Artificial Intelligence company. Its Industrial AI Operating System, anchored by the flagship PlantBrainTM platform, connects the operational and business systems customers already run and combines industrial context with generative, agentic, predictive and physical AI to turn industrial data into decisions and actions. Large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operators use it to optimize production scheduling, maintenance, quality, energy use and throughput, driving productivity and progressively more autonomous operations. The platform is delivered to customers globally, from initial diagnostic through deployment and ongoing support.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Algo8 AI Inc.

Brandon Kou

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations

Phone: 416-827-8761

Email:...

Website: algo8.ai/investors

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing, including increased access for, and visibility and participation among, U.S. investors; the Company's business strategy, including its capital markets strategy and its expectations regarding its commercial pipeline, U.S. commercial activity and customer growth; the development, deployment and performance of the PlantBrainTM platform and the Company's Industrial AI Operating System, including anticipated customer outcomes such as improved productivity and more autonomous operations; the expectation that a U.S. trading presence will increase the Company's visibility with customers, channel partners and institutional investors; and the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans and pursue future capital markets initiatives, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“expects”,“intends” or“anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would” or“will” occur.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release, including, among other things, market conditions; the benefits of listing on the OTCQB; continued demand for industrial AI solutions among large-scale manufacturing, energy and infrastructure operators; the Company's ability to convert its commercial pipeline into customer contracts; the Company's ability to deploy, support and develop its platform; the continuation of its relationships with strategic customers, investors and channel partners; and the Company's ability to maintain its OTCQB and CSE listings. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important risks that may cause actual results to vary include, without limitation, limited or volatile trading and liquidity in the Company's common shares, including fragmentation of liquidity between the CSE and the OTCQB; the Company's ability to maintain its OTCQB and CSE listings; the inability of the Company to realize the expected benefits of the OTCQB listing; customer adoption and the conversion of the Company's commercial pipeline into contracted business; customer concentration and reliance on strategic relationships, including with Chemelex; competition; technological change in AI and industrial automation, and changes in regulation applicable to AI technologies; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and general market, economic and political conditions, including their effect on the capital spending of industrial customers; and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.