

FDA agrees with plan to pool safety data from four Alzheimer's and Parkinson's studies and to integrate it at the level of standardized analysis datasets Safety package will be built in parallel with ongoing studies; NDA submission planned after DUET-AD data readout

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the“Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing buntanetap, an investigational once-daily pill for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to the Company's Integrated Summary of Safety (ISS) plan, including a proposed strategy to pool safety data from its AD and PD clinical studies and to integrate the pooled data at the level of standardized analysis datasets, in support of its planned New Drug Application (NDA) for buntanetap.

The ISS, an essential part of the drug development process, evaluates a drug's safety in a large number of patients from multiple clinical trials. To build a more robust safety database, Annovis proposed combining data from its AD and PD programs, based on buntanetap's common mechanism of action, comparable pharmacokinetics, and similar safety profiles in both diseases. The Company also submitted a draft of the data presentation, integration, and calculation.

In addition, FDA agreed with the Company's proposal to integrate the pooled data at the level of standardized analysis datasets and provided recommendations on the statistical methods for the integrated analysis. Annovis plans to incorporate FDA's recommendations into its final ISS statistical plan and submit an updated Study Data Standardization Plan.

The pooled analysis will include three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies and one open-label extension (OLE) study:



Completed Phase 3 study in early PD (NCT05357989)

Completed Phase 2/3 study in mild to moderate AD (NCT05686044)

Active Phase 3 DUET-AD (NCT06709014) Active OLE PD (NCT07284784)

By the 6-month data readout from DUET-AD, Annovis anticipates that over 1,600 participants will have received buntanetap across the pooled studied.

“An NDA has to show not only that a drug works, but that it is safe in a large population treated over a long period,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President, Founder and CEO of Annovis.“Because buntanetap acts through the same mechanism in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, FDA's agreement on pooling and presentation allows us to bring the safety data from both programs together into a single, extensive database. It also means we can build the safety package now, while DUET-AD and OLE PD are still ongoing.”

Annovis intends to submit the NDA following the data readout of DUET-AD.

FDA's agreement with the pooling strategy does not constitute approval of buntanetap and does not ensure that the NDA will be accepted for filing or approved. FDA will make those determinations based on its review of the complete application, including the efficacy and safety results of DUET-AD.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company's SEC filings under“Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355



Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

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