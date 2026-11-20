AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR) today announced that the number of job applications submitted to employers through Asure Recruiting is on track to exceed a record 1 million in 2026 and that its HR consulting engagements have continued to increase in 2026. Asure announced the milestones as it celebrates the independent businesses honored on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.

Recruiting software and HR consulting give Asure two ways to help employers beyond payroll. Employers can manage job postings and applications through Asure Recruiting and turn to Asure's HR consultants for help with workplace policies and compliance. Asure serves more than 100,000 clients across the United States, both directly and through reseller partners.

Hiring remains active across the economy. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment Situation report released Nov. 6, private-sector employers added 159,000 jobs in October, the latest month available, and total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 165,000. Private-sector job gains have averaged 126,000 per month over the past three months, and the unemployment rate was 4.1%.

“When an independent business owner, like those celebrated on Small Business Saturday, needs to hire, every hour spent sorting applications is an hour away from running the business,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software.“We help owners manage hiring and get practical HR advice when they need it. That's how we can do more for the employers who already count on us for payroll.”

American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has co-sponsored it since 2011. According to an American Express consumer survey cited by the SBA, shoppers spent an estimated $18 billion at local merchants on Small Business Saturday in 2025.

About Asure Software

Asure Software provides cloud-based payroll, HR, recruiting, time and attendance, benefits administration and payroll tax management solutions. Its enterprise payroll tax and treasury services support tax filing across jurisdictions, funding and money movement. For more information, visit

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements made by management that may constitute“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements about our financial results may include expected or projected U.S GAAP and other operating and non-operating results. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“projects,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements we make regarding our operating performance, future results of operations and financial position, revenue growth, earnings or other projections. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, over many of which we have no control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include-but are not limited to-risks associated with breaches of our security measures; possible fluctuations in our financial and operating results; potential financing needed to meet future capital requirements; access to additional capital; volatility and weakness in bank and capital markets; the financial and other impact of any previous and future acquisitions; privacy concerns and laws and other regulations that may limit the effectiveness of our applications; inability to adopt new or correctly interpret existing money service and money transmitter business status; risk of our software and solutions not functioning adequately; interruptions, delays or changes in our services or our Web hosting; significant costs as a result of operating as a public company; economic and governmental interruptions to supply chains; risks related to weaknesses in internal control; the inability to continue to release timely updates for changes in laws; the inability to develop new and improved versions of our services and technological developments; customer's nonrenewal of their agreements and other similar changes; the exposure of market, interest, credit and liquidity risk on client funds held in trust; our operations in highly competitive markets; risks that our clients could have insufficient funds, limitations in the ability to transmit ACH transactions; the nature of our business model; impairment of intangible assets; litigation and any related claims, negotiations and settlements, including with respect to intellectual property matters or industry-specific regulations; market demand of our Software-as-a-Service offerings; adverse effects to our business a result of claims, lawsuits, and other proceedings; adverse material effects caused by advancements and adoption of artificial intelligence; issues in the use of artificial intelligence in our HCM products and services; adverse changes to financial accounting standards to us; intellectual property risks associated with the use of open source software; failures of our service providers; factors affecting our deferred tax assets and ability to value and utilize them; inability to maintain third-party licensed software; evolving regulation of the Internet, changes in the infrastructure underlying the Internet or interruptions in Internet services; the expiration of Employee Retention Tax Credits (“ERTC”) and the impact of recent regulatory and other measures by governmental authorities-regarding ERTC claims and the corresponding cash collections of existing receivables; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees and manage our growth; potential enactment of adverse tax laws, regulation, political, economic and social factors; potential sales of a substantial number of shares of our common stock along with its volatility; and risks associated with potential equity-related transactions including dividends, rights under the stockholder plan to discourage certain actions and other impacts as a result of actions of our stockholders.

Please review the Company's risk factors in its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 26, 2026.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

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