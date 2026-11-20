MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canon's Ultimion photon-counting CT is designed to unlock the full potential of PCCT and complement the company's expanding AI-enabled imaging portfolio.

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. today announced Ultimion PCCT (pending 510(k) clearance), its next-generation photon-counting CT system. Combining photon-counting detector technology with advanced image reconstruction and workflow innovations, Ultimion is designed to enable Always ON ultra-high-resolution and spectral imaging capabilities in a single acquisition. Designed to support low-dose imaging, diagnostic confidence, and workflow productivity, the system also incorporates INSTINX, Canon's workflow solution intended to streamline the integration of photon-counting CT into clinical practice.

Designed with both imaging performance and operational efficiency in mind, Ultimion reflects Canon's commitment to developing innovations that help healthcare providers address evolving clinical and workflow demands.

From high-speed data handling and AI-enabled image reconstruction to simplified air-cooled CT installation requirements and seamless PACS integration, Ultimion is designed to deliver the benefits of photon-counting CT while supporting productivity and workflow efficiency.

By combining advanced imaging capabilities with practical workflow and installation considerations, Ultimion is designed to support the integration of photon-counting CT into routine clinical practice.

Canon is also advancing AI-enabled image reconstruction across its CT portfolio, extending selected PCCT-inspired imaging benefits to conventional CT. At the premium end, Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition offers Super Resolution PIQE, helping conventional CT move closer to PCCT-inspired image quality*, along with motion compensation with CLEAR Motion. Serve SP extends AI-enabled reconstruction capabilities to a broader range of CT environments. Together, these systems complement Ultimion and reflect Canon's broader commitment to bringing the benefits associated with photon-counting CT to more clinical settings.

" Healthcare providers today are balancing increasing demands for diagnostic confidence, operational efficiency, and consistency across clinical workflows, " said Tsuneo“Neo” Imai, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems USA. "Through close collaboration with clinical partners around the world, we have worked to develop a photon-counting CT solution that is designed to address real-world imaging challenges while helping organizations realize the benefits of this technology in daily practice."

The partnership with Canon's global network of clinical collaborators has been pivotal in the journey to develop Ultimion, a solution designed to overcome the challenges of previous generations of PCCT while advancing photon-counting CT capabilities. These collaborations continue to inform Canon's approach to innovation across its CT portfolio.

*Aquilion ONE / INSIGHT Edition with PIQE 1024 (SNR equivalence based on NEQ measurements (320 FOV, 13 mGy SSDE, and AIDR3D on PCCT) across body, lung and cardiac for high-contrast high-resolution objects that are less than 0.5 mm).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Group

Canon Medical Group provides a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, diagnostic and interventional X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, service solutions, and advanced Healthcare IT.

In line with Canon Medical Group's continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do.

Our mission is to equip healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance clinical performance, safety, comfort, and outcomes-helping deliver better health opportunities for patients worldwide.

We invest in research and product development that directly addresses the real clinical, operational, and business needs of our customers. By improving accessibility, enabling cross-platform integration, and supporting patient-centered care pathways, we aim to deliver solutions that are both meaningful and impactful.

Working hand in hand with our medical, academic, and research partners, we build relationships founded on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading innovations that improve patient outcomes and enrich quality of life for communities around the world.

CONTACT: Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968...n