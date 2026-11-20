MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive geotechnical investigation program and the commencement of advanced engineering for a proposed open pit, mining operation at its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico.

The Company engaged BBA Consultants International LP (“BBA”) to oversee geotechnical investigations and develop the feasibility-level engineering design for the proposed heap leach facility as part of the overall feasibility study, with Ausenco Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (“Ausenco”) serving as the lead engineering consultant for the overall project. The extensive geotechnical and geophysical investigations have now been completed with advanced engineering and the HLF design expected to be finalized by the end of Q1 in 2027.

The programs mark important advancements of Cerro Caliche and are expected to provide key technical inputs for project design, development planning, and ongoing permitting activities.

“The geotechnical investigations and advanced engineering are fundamental to both the design criteria and structural integrity of the proposed Cerro Caliche operation,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO.“This work reflects additional de-risking milestones at Cerro Caliche while we continue with our very successful drilling program which has identified higher-grade mineralization at the recently acquired Diana and Batamote concessions.”

Geotechnical Investigation Programs

BBA coordinated and provided technical oversight of the geotechnical and geophysical investigation programs conducted by specialized third-party contractors to support the feasibility-level engineering design of the proposed heap leach facility. The investigations covered the proposed heap leach pad, solution ponds, crushing plant, ancillary facilities, waste rock area, and other areas across the project site. Field activities included geophysical surveys, borehole drilling, test pit excavations, and piezometer installations.

Eight HQ-size geotechnical boreholes were completed to characterize subsurface soil and bedrock conditions. In addition, 16 test pits were excavated to depths ranging from 1.40 to 5.80 meters.

Onsite Standard Penetration Tests (SPT) were carried out in the soil intervals and permeability testing to evaluate the hydraulic conditions and laboratory testing was conducted on soil and rock samples taken from the boreholes and pits to adequately characterize foundation soils.

The results and details from the site work are being used for the final heap leach design to a feasibility level with full details of water balance, material take-offs of the liner system and water diversion requirements.

The geotechnical results are expected to be instrumental for project development and are currently being utilized as key inputs into the advanced engineering phase currently underway.

Advanced Engineering

Advanced engineering is being led by Ausenco Mexico, a global engineering, consultancy and project delivery company specializing in the mining and metals industry.

The scope of work is to further define key components of the proposed mining operation, incorporating the results of recent geotechnical work, as well as environmental and engineering studies completed across the project site.

The engineering work is expected to provide additional detail regarding site infrastructure, operational design criteria, construction requirements, and implementation planning for the development, construction and commissioning of the process facilities.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., an Independent Director of Sonoro Gold Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About BBA Consultants

BBA has been providing a wide range of consulting engineering services for over 45 years. Strategic advisory, environmental, engineering and field experts team up to quickly and accurately pinpoint the needs of industrial and institutional clients. Known for its innovative, sustainable and reliable solutions, the firm's expertise is recognized in the energy and natural resources industry. BBA has over 30 plus offices across Canada and abroad (Chile, Peru and the United States), offering clients local support and increased field presence.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global engineering, consulting, and project delivery company built for the minerals and metals industry. With more than three decades of global experience, we partner with clients to navigate complex challenges from initial study through final closure, across all project phases and on five continents. Drawing on deep roots in the minerals and metals sector, our team combines technical expertise, practical experience, and proven insights to deliver innovative, pragmatic solutions that reduce risk and create value.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro

Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

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On behalf of the Board of Sonoro Gold Corp.

Per: “Kenneth MacLeod”

Kenneth MacLeod

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding completion of an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Cerro Caliche Gold project.. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable based on current circumstances, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can”, "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the possibility of unfavorable exploration and test results, the lack of sufficient future financing to carry out exploration and development plans and unanticipated changes in the legal, regulatory and permitting requirements for the Company's exploration programs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act”



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