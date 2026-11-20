Tulikivi Corporation Financial Reporting In 2027
Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2027
Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2026 Financial Statements Release on 5 March 2027. The Annual Report will be published on the company's website during the week starting on 22 March 2027. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 22 April 2027.
The following reports will be published in 2027:
- Interim Report for January–March 7 May 2027
- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 13 August 2027
- Interim Report for January–September 5 November 2027
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 524 5593
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media
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