Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Multi-Unit Owner Tom McClanahan, Mobility City of The Villages and of Lakeland, FL

Mobility City National Locations span the continental US

Successful Lakeland franchise owners Tom and Alisa McClanahan to debut Mobility City's new Super Store concept as the company advances toward 300 US locations

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, Inc., the nation's growing franchise network specializing in mobility equipment repairs, rentals and sales, announced today its first Mobility City Super Store in The Villages, Florida, introducing an expanded retail concept designed to serve the mobility needs of one of America's most recognized retirement communities.The new location is set to open soon, marking an important milestone in Mobility City's national expansion strategy. The company is on a trajectory to reach 300 locations across the United States within the next three to five years.Leading the new venture are Tom and Alisa McClanahan, owners of Mobility City of Lakeland, Florida, who opened their first Mobility City franchise in October 2025. After experiencing rapid success in Lakeland, the couple is taking the next step in their entrepreneurial journey by becoming the first franchise owners to introduce the company's new Super Store business model."When we purchased Mobility City of Lakeland in October 2025, we quickly realized how great the need was for dependable mobility equipment service," said Tom McClanahan. "The response from our customers has been tremendous. We're hungry for growth, and when the opportunity came to introduce Mobility City's first Super Store in The Villages, we knew it was the right next step for us."The Mobility City Super Store concept builds upon the company's successful business model of Repair, Rent and Sales, placing greater emphasis on the in-person retail experience. Customers will find it a one stop shop for mobility equipment and services, offering visitors the opportunity to explore a broad selection, compare features, test products and receive expert guidance in selecting the right solution that meet their individual needs.Products include mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs, lightweight folding power chairs, recliner lift chairs, hospital beds, rollators, wheelchairs and bath safety equipment. The location will also provide equipment rentals and repair services, including field service technicians who make house calls."People don't simply shop for mobility equipment. They're looking for solutions that help them maintain their independence, confidence and quality of life," said Diane Baratta. "Our goal is to make the Super Store a destination where customers and their families can see, try and compare the latest mobility products, ask questions and make informed decisions with the help of people who genuinely care." Diane added, "Part of understanding customer needs, is offering at home services for persons who can't come to us. Then, our technicians in branded vans will come to you."The Villages, one of the nation's largest retirement communities, provides a natural market for Mobility City's expanded retail concept. The new Super Store will emphasize Mobility City's signature customer experience: "See it. Try it. Discuss a solution with the experts."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is a national franchise network specializing in the repair, rental and sale of mobility equipment. Its locally owned and operated locations serve seniors, veterans, caregivers, people with disabilities, healthcare facilities and national accounts.Mobility City combines interactive retail showrooms, trained field service technicians and a growing national service network to help customers maintain mobility, independence and quality of life.With a vision of expanding to approximately 300 locations nationwide, Mobility City is committed to bringing professional mobility equipment solutions closer to communities across America.

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Mobility City to Introduce the Super Store Business Model in The Villages, Florida News Provided By Mobility City November 20, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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