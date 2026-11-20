AllEvents' First Halloween Campaign

Halloween Campaign Promotion Metrics

AllEvents' first Halloween campaign brought thousands of events into the spotlight, connecting organizers with millions of attendees across key markets.

- Luke Aldrin, Halloween Event OrganizerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The multi-channel campaign promoted more than 5,000 events across the US, UK and Canada, bringing together digital placements, email distribution, partner platforms and paid advertising.Halloween has become one of the busiest periods on the events calendar, with costume parties, haunted attractions, themed nightlife experiences and family activities competing for audience attention. For event organizers, getting noticed during the season can be just as demanding as putting the event together.This October, AllEvents brought together a coordinated marketing campaign across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The initiative brought more than 5,000 events into a shared promotional effort, reaching over 2 million people through the platform's marketing network.Taking a Multi-Channel Approach to Halloween MarketingSeasonal event marketing often involves more than publishing an event listing and waiting for people to find it. With thousands of Halloween experiences competing for attention, organizers need multiple opportunities to reach potential attendees.AllEvents approached the campaign with a focus on coordinated visibility. Participating events received exposure through dedicated Halloween banners, featured placements on city homepages, Halloween-specific discovery pages and the AllEvents app.The campaign also extended to partner websites and paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram, adding further distribution beyond AllEvents' own platforms.Bringing Seasonal Events Into People's InboxesEmail distribution was another part of the campaign's promotional strategy.AllEvents incorporated Halloween banners into its weekly newsletters and sent a dedicated Halloween trend mailer featuring participating events. These communications gave readers an opportunity to explore seasonal experiences while providing organizers with additional visibility during a competitive period.Giving Selected Events an Additional SpotlightAlongside the planned promotional placements, AllEvents introduced an additional layer of social visibility through collaborative Instagram posts and ads with selected event organizers.These collaborations featured individual Halloween events through shared posts, bringing them to the platform's social media audience and giving organizers another opportunity to communicate what made their experiences worth exploring.Bringing Events Closer to Their AudiencesAllEvents' vision has always been to bring great events in front of the people looking for them. With event discovery at the heart of the platform, AllEvents is already connected to audiences exploring experiences, looking for things to do and planning their calendars. This existing connection helped the Halloween campaign reach people who were already interested in discovering events.For participating organizers, this meant having an additional way to get their events in front of the right audiences during a busy season. As one organizer shared, "We were so busy getting ready for Halloween. It was nice having AllEvents help get the word out."Preparing for the Christmas and New Year SeasonFollowing the Halloween campaign, AllEvents has already begun working on its Christmas and New Year marketing campaigns. The upcoming initiatives are being planned to feature seasonal events across markets, including Christmas markets, holiday concerts, festive workshops and New Year's Eve celebrations.The campaigns will bring together AllEvents' marketing channels, including its website, mobile app, email network and promotional partnerships, to help participating organizers reach audiences planning their holiday season.With preparations underway, AllEvents is continuing its seasonal marketing efforts, moving from Halloween into the next major event periods on the calendar.Check out the Christmas Campaign and the New Year Campaign.About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery, ticketing and marketing platform helping people discover experiences and organizers reach audiences across more than 40,000 cities worldwide. Through its website, mobile app and marketing channels, AllEvents connects event organizers with people looking for things to do.

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AllEvents Promoted More Than 5,000 Events in Its First Halloween Campaign News Provided By AllEvents November 20, 2026, 12:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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