Geek in NY writes, produces and edits short-form video ads for local businesses. Pictured: an actor in a Geek in NY video ad.

Geek in NY now writes, produces and edits short-form video ads for local businesses, tied to the local SEO and Google Ads it already runs.

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Geek in NY, a digital marketing agency based in Queens, New York, today announced that it now produces short-form video ads in-house for local businesses. The agency writes the script, produces the video and edits the final cut for YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels and Facebook, so a business owner does not need to hire a separate studio, writer or editor.

Most local service businesses know they should be on video, but few have the time or budget to coordinate a production team. Geek in NY handles the full process under one roof and connects each video to the channels it already manages for clients: the website, the Google Business Profile, Google Ads and social media.

"Local businesses already have the best story to tell: real customers and real results," said Zvi Zidon, founder of Geek in NY. "We write it, film it, edit it and put it in front of the people searching for that service in their neighborhood. It is one partner from the first idea to the first call."

Each video is measured. Geek in NY tracks views, watch time and the calls and form submissions that come from each campaign, so the business owner can see which video is actually bringing in customers.

The video service joins Geek in NY's existing work in local SEO, web design, Google Ads and Geek SocialProof, a service that turns real customer reviews into marketing content that brings in more calls.

Before founding Geek in NY, Zvi Zidon led the agency Ti Web Master, which won awards in Google's international Engage All-Stars competitions.

About Geek in NY

Geek in NY is a digital marketing agency in Queens, New York, serving local businesses in New York and across the United States. Services include local SEO, website design, Google Ads, video ad production and review-based marketing.

Geek in NY

87-01 139th St, Jamaica, NY 11435

(212) 842-8084



Zvi Zidon

Geek in NY

+1 212-842-8084

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Video ad written, produced and edited by Geek in NY

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Queens Agency Geek in NY Brings In-House Video Ad Production to Local Businesses Across New York News Provided By GEEK IN NY Inc. November 20, 2026, 12:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.