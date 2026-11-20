MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Nov 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh against the state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi over his remarks on Rafale fighter jets and Operation Sindoor, seeking an investigation and registration of a first information report (FIR), if a cognisable offence is established.

State BJP Media Convenor Karn Nanda submitted the complaint, calling for an examination of the Minister's statements made during the Assembly proceedings on November 18.

Nanda said the remarks concerning the cost of Rafale aircraft and the outcome of Operation Sindoor had raised serious concerns, adding public representatives holding responsible positions should exercise caution while commenting on sensitive matters relating to the Indian armed forces.

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi had sparked a major political controversy in the state Assembly on Thursday after saying that India had a "tough time" dealing with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and alleging corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

In his complaint, Nanda urged the police to obtain and preserve a certified copy of the relevant Assembly proceedings, along with the complete video recording.

He also sought an inquiry into whether Minister Negi had made similar remarks outside the state Assembly, including in media interviews, at public forums or on social media.

The complaint calls for an examination of the statements under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 197 (1) (d), 353 and 152, as well as any other applicable legal provisions.

Nanda said constitutional protection granted to speeches made inside the State Assembly under Article 194 (2) must be respected.

However, he added that if any independently punishable offence was committed outside the State Assembly, the police should take action in accordance with the law.

Nanda urged the police to conduct an impartial investigation and provide written information on the action taken in response to the complaint.

He said that public discourse on national security and the armed forces must be guided by responsibility and respect for Constitutional boundaries.